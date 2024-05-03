Luke Bryan Announces Farm Tour 2024 But Not Everybody's Happy: "You Forgot About The South, Again"

Sometimes you just can't win as Luke Bryan quickly found out. The country singer announced his Farm Tour 2024 exciting many, but he also disappointed a few in the process.

You see, Bryan is only stopping in four places for the tour, and some feel left out. Bryan will perform in Marshville, North Carolina, Shelbyville, Kentucky, Millersport, Ohio, and Smithton, Pennsylvania. Strangely enough, some have accused Bryan of forgetting the South. I mean, two of the locations are in the South, so the criticism isn't warranted. Still, people like to complain.

Bryan announced the tour on Facebook, "Time to get your boots and those farmer's tans ready y'all: our 15th #FarmTour will be hitting the fields this fall. I'm excited to bring out Conner Smith, Tucker Wetmore, The Peach Pickers with Rodney Clawson, and DJ ROCK while we party and honor the American Farmer. Join the Nut House for early access tickets on May 6th at 10am est. Public on sale is Thursday, May 9th at 10am est. #FarmTour2024 presented by Bayer U.S."

One person complained about Bryan not making up for a canceled show. They wrote, "Thought for sure that canceled MN show from last year would be on the schedule. All the hard work that team of people did to get that show set up and ready to be canceled last minute. Obviously not Luke or his teams fault of bad weather but thought for sure they'd be back."

Luke Bryan Makes Fans Angry

Another agreed, "I was hoping they would of rescheduled that one too.We traveled 8 hours 1 way to see that show. Now the closes one is 20 hours away."

Several Georgia natives accused Bryan of not honoring his home town. One wrote, "OMG Georgia hasn't been on the list in years!!" Another agreed, "Georgia? Tennessee? Something..." Yet another wrote, "NO LEESBURG, GA AGAIN?!? Cmon Man." Georgia fans really want you to visit, Luke. "When ya doing one back here in God's Country? I think one near Athens on say a home game weekend. Two birds sort of thing for ya."

Then one wrote, "No South Carolina! Geesh, you forgot about the South, AGAIN." Maybe they meant South Carolina?

Bryan previously opened up about how his farm tour has grown over the years. He said, "Originally, we just picked dates near my college town [Statesboro, Ga.] and other college towns because back then in Georgia and the Southeast I could draw a pretty good crowd. So, rather than play in bars with 200 people if I'd go to L.A. or the West Coast and places that didn't know really who I was as an artist yet, I could come back and do some Farm Tour shows and help my bottom line."