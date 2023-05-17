The dynamic duo of Luke Bryan and retired football pro Peyton Manning are returning to host the CMA Awards for the second year in a row this fall. The show is set to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 8, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Manning joined Bryan at the microphone for the 56th CMA Awards in 2022 after Bryan hosted the 55th show alone in 2021. The duo proved to be a good choice by show runners -- the two men not only had humorous chemistry onstage, but the viewership results proved the show a success. According to the CMA, viewership rose to three-year highs after the 2022 show, totaling 9.7 million viewers and 1.79 rating among adults 18-49. These numbers were measured after seven days of viewing among linear and digital platforms. The 2022 show also earned 3.7 million social interactions on the night, which was up 71 percent from the 2021 show.

Although fans have some time to wait for this year's awards, there are many memories to look back on from last year. Luke Combs took home the coveted Entertainer of the Year trophy in 2022 and Chris Stapleton won Male Vocalist. Lainey Wilson also won big at the ceremony, taking home the Female Vocalist of the Year award and New Artist of the Year. Brothers Osborne won in the Duo of the Year category and Old Dominion for group. Combs also took home the Album of the Year award for his 2022 album, Growin' Up.

The 2022 show also included memorable performances, including a tribute to Loretta Lynn, an Alan Jackson tribute, a haunting duet from Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless, a fiery collaboration from Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson and many more.

Nominees and performers for the 2023 CMA Awards will be announced at a later date, closer to the awards show.