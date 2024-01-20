Lorne Michaels Says This 'SNL' Alum Could 'Easily' Be His Successor

Michaels admitted he's thought about stepping down but isn't quite there yet

Lorne Michaels, the brain behind "Saturday Night Live," is thinking about who'll take over after him, and he's eyeing some comedy big shots, including Tina Fey.

Chatting with Entertainment Tonight at the Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, Michaels, 79, said, "It could easily be Tina Fey." He also mentioned there are plenty of talented folks at "SNL" who could fill his shoes.

Michaels admitted he's thought about stepping down but isn't quite there yet. He's sticking around at least until the show's 50th anniversary in February 2025. He said, "And sometime before that we'll figure out what we're gonna do."

Michaels really admires Fey, calling her "brilliant and great at everything." He said she's a big deal in his life, especially since she was "SNL's" first female head writer.

But Fey? She's not so keen. On the "Today" show, she told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, "Y'all better pass. Stop. No ma'am." Fey doesn't think Michaels is retiring anytime soon, joking that he's got some magical elixir to keep him going forever.

Just after Michaels talked about "SNL's" future, Fey teamed up with Amy Poehler for a "Weekend Update" spoof at the 75th Emmys. These two were the faces of the segment from 2004 to 2006. Even after Fey left, Poehler kept it going with Seth Meyers till 2008. Now it's Colin Jost and Michael Che's turn.

Poehler made a joke about the Tony Awards being all about musicals turned movies and probably becoming movies again. Fey jumped in to plug her movie version of the "Mean Girls" musical that recently hit theaters.

Fey and Poehler, super tight friends, always catch "SNL" together, even when they're touring with their "Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour." Fey told Willie Geist they watch it in their hotel rooms and live text if they're apart. She still watches with a critical eye, always thinking about how to make it better.