Hallmark fans still missing former darling Lori Loughlin rejoice because the Full House alum hasn't fully written off feel-good holiday content. Though she no longer appears on the Hallmark Channel, you can catch Loughlin over at competitor network Great American Family, and this year, she's helping kick off the season. Blessings of Christmas will premiere later this year as part of the annual Great American Christmas, which kicks off on October 20.

New festive films will debut every Saturday and Sunday during Great American Christmas through the end of the year, and Loughlin's new flick sounds worth tuning in for. In Blessings of Christmas, she will portray TV star Mandy Gilmore who is stepping away from her hit culinary series "A World of Food" to visit all 142 Michelin-star restaurants throughout the world. En route to Paris, she stops in Milwaukee with the deed to her late aunt's food pantry. She learns about how her Aunt Susie's love of food was a love of feeding those in need, and she might learn a lesson or two about the meaning of the season.

Loughlin's connection with Hallmark ended in 2019 following her legal woes, but she has since formed a connection with Great American Media, run by former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott. She's one of the many familiar faces from Hallmark you'll see over on GAF this holiday season. Candace Cameron Bure notably moved over to the competitor in addition to stars like Trevor Donovan, Jessica Lowndes and Jill Wagner.

Loughlin previously appeared on Fall Into Winter as well as When Hope Calls Christmas, a Christmas special for the When Calls the Heart spinoff that was brought over to GAF. Hallmark recently brought back her popular Garage Sale Mystery series, which was temporarily taken off the air after the network ended its ties with Loughlin.

