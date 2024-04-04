Loretta Lynn's Family Continues To Ask For Prayers As Late Singer's Son Ernest Battles Kidney Failure

It's not been an easy time for Loretta Lynn's family. In addition to losing the country icon in 2022, Lynn's son Ernest Ray has been battling kidney failure. The family is hopeful that Ernest will get a transplant.

Taking to Facebook, Ernest's wife Crystal has been documenting Ernest's journey. In one of her latest posts, Crystal asked for prayers as the two reach a big turning point in Ernest's battle. She also expressed some frustration that this was happening to them.

In the post, she wrote, "Today is a REALLY important day for Ernie regarding his health and his transplant journey. We would appreciate your prayers asking for God's influence and favor so that Ernie may receive approval for this procedure, as a new kidney would drastically improve his quality of life, length of life, and of course his emotional and mental health. I want to see my baby happy again. I want to see my baby healthy again. He's got so much life to live and so much love to give and I know that he will continue to grow with God and serve His purpose. Thank you all....God bless you all..."

Fans Send Prayers to Loretta Lynn's Family

Fans of Lynn's as well as friends and family flooded the page offering their thoughts and prayers to Ernest. One wrote, "God bless you both. I pray for Ernie to receive the kidney he needs and his body to heal completely. I pray for you to have strength to take care of Ernie after surgery. In Jesus name Amen."

Another commented, "May God Bless Ernest and cover him with the blood of Christ through the rest of his journey and procedures to regain a healthy life." Yet another wrote, "Talked with Ernie a little the other day. Prayers for all things."

Lynn's son first went public about the battle at the beginning of this year. Ernest underwent surgery needed to save his life due to the kidney failure. They wrote, "Today, Loretta's son Ernest Ray underwent a critical surgery as a result of kidney failure. In moments like these we are reminded that all that really matters is faith and family. We would love to know you are praying with us for Ernie. Thank you—The Lynn Family."

Crystal is hopeful for a transplant in one of her latest posts. "We don't have an official decision yet, but we feel like yesterday went really well," she wrote. She said the family would know more soon. "We should know more within a couple of weeks. We sincerely thank you ALL for all of your prayers and support. God is good....always..."