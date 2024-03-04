Loretta Lynn's Daughter Provides Health Update After Cancer Surgery

On Feb. 11, the late Loretta Lynn's daughter Clara Marie "Cissie" Lynn shared on Facebook she'd undergo surgery for cancer the next morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

"[It's been] at least it has been 10 years since my first one," Cissie wrote. "Thats a blessing . This one is worst than the other it also is [in] my mouth . I don't know what to say because I'm way to emotional and scared this time all I'm asking if you don't mind would you be please say a prayer for me if you can [find] it in your heart. God how I wish my sweet mama could just hold me tonight. That's all I will say it to hard to talk about this one anymore . Thank you all for your love and kindness to me all these years and if I every did anything to hurts anyone of you please forgive me I never meant to every hurt a single soul in my life god bless you all love Cissie."

Loretta's Facebook page shared a prayer request for Cissie, referring to her surgery as "critical."

Last Thursday (Feb. 29), Cissie made her first public Facebook post since before her surgery. It's a health update with an overall positive tone.