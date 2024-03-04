Loretta Lynn's Daughter Provides Health Update After Cancer Surgery

On Feb. 11, the late Loretta Lynn's daughter Clara Marie "Cissie" Lynn shared on Facebook she'd undergo surgery for cancer the next morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
"[It's been] at least it has been 10 years since my first one," Cissie wrote. "Thats a blessing . This one is worst than the other it also is [in] my mouth . I don't know what to say because I'm way to emotional and scared this time all I'm asking if you don't mind would you be please say a prayer for me if you can [find] it in your heart. God how I wish my sweet mama could just hold me tonight. That's all I will say it to hard to talk about this one anymore . Thank you all for your love and kindness to me all these years and if I every did anything to hurts anyone of you please forgive me I never meant to every hurt a single soul in my life god bless you all love Cissie."
Loretta's Facebook page shared a prayer request for Cissie, referring to her surgery as "critical."
Last Thursday (Feb. 29), Cissie made her first public Facebook post since before her surgery. It's a health update with an overall positive tone.
"Just want to thank you all for your prayers and support it's a hard long journey but by [God's] grace I will get through it," she wrote. "I'm really weak. I'm staying with my daughter right now but will return home soon. I miss my puppies and some friends ther [sic]. My dream is to move to warm weather and enjoy the rest of my life on the beach having beautiful flowers. But got to find that place first. And sale mine in Hurricane Mills but all in due time. Again I love you all for everything."
Cissie's a recording artist in her own right. She and her husband John Beams recorded a covers album of her mother's songs in 2011.
READ MORE: 'The Voice': One Coach Makes an Enemy in Reba During First Blind Audition
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.