Loretta Lynn's Family Asks For Prayers as Country Legend's Daughter Undergoes Surgery

For the second time in recent weeks, Loretta Lynn's family had a prayer request for one of the late country icon's children. Back in January, Lynn's 69-year-old son Ernest Ray Lynn underwent a "life saving" —and successful— surgery necessitated by kidney failure. On Monday (Feb. 12), the Lynn estate's Instagram account made a post about one of Lynn's daughters, 71-year-old Clara Marie "Cissie" Lynn.

The post read that Cissie "is undergoing a critical surgery in her battle against a recently reoccurring cancer" and that "your prayers for [her] and her family would mean so much to us."

Cissie shared more details the prior day via her personal Facebook account.

"I guess I need to share with you my friends that tomorrow morning I go to Vanderbilt for cancer surgery again," she wrote. "At least it has been 10 years since my first one. Thats a blessin . This one is worst than the other it also is I'm my mouth. I don't know what to say because I'm way too emotional and scared this time all I'm asking if you don't mind would you be please say a prayer for me if you can find it in your heart. God how I wish my sweet mama could just hold me tonight. That's all I will say it to hard to talk about this one anymore. Thank you all for your love and kindness to me all these years and if I every did anything to hurts anyone of you please forgive me I never meant to every hurt a single soul in my life god bless you all love Cissie."

Cissie's the third born of Lynn's six kids. She has two late older siblings (Betty Sue and Jack Benny) and three younger siblings (Ernest Ray and twins Patsy and Peggy). Cissie's named after her maternal grandmother.