Loretta Lynn's Son Ernest Ray Undergoes Critical Surgery, Family Asks for Prayers

Ernest Ray Lynn is a singer who regularly toured with his mom.

Loretta Lynn's official Instagram account had an urgent prayer request on Tuesday (Jan. 23).

"Today, Loretta's son Ernest Ray underwent a critical surgery as a result of kidney failure," read the caption of a photo of Ernest Ray and his mother. "In moments like these we are reminded that all that really matters is faith and family. We would love to know you are praying with us for Ernie. Thank you—The Lynn Family."

The fourth of Loretta Lynn and her husband Oliver "Doolittle" Lynn's six children, Ernest Ray Lynn became a singer who'd regularly tour with his mom. His daughter Tayla Lynn Finger is now a country singer in her own right, both solo and as a duo with Conway Twitty's grandson Tre.

Per the same Instagram account, Ernest Ray and Crystal, his second wife, live on his family's Hurricane Mills, Tenn. ranch.

Ernest Ray was born on May 27, 1951 in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.. He's the younger brother of Betty Sue (Nov. 26, 1948 - July 29, 2013) and Jack Benny (Dec. 7, 1949 - July 22, 1984) . He's the oldest living sibling of Clara Marie, who was born on April 7, 1952. Ernest Ray met his first wife, Cindy Pelmons, through Cissy. On Aug. 6, 1964, Ernest Ray became the big brother of twins: Peggy Jean and Patsy Eileen, who'd go on to be '90s country recording act The Lynns.

Three of his mom's gospel recordings feature Ernest Ray on guest vocals: "When I Hear My Children Pray" (1965), "Mama, Why?" (1968) and "Working For the Lord" (1972). He still takes the stage, often to sing with his daughter Tayla.

Loretta died on Oct. 4, 2022 at her Hurricane Mills, Tenn. home. She was 90 years old.

No word yet on Ernest Lynn's condition following surgery.

