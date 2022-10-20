Televised Loretta Lynn Memorial Service Will Feature George Strait, Wynonna + More

A public memorial service for country music icon Loretta Lynn will be held Sun., Oct. 30 at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House and broadcast live and commercial-free on CMT.

Coal Miner's Daughter: a Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn will be hosted by the Today Show's Jenna Bush Hager. A who's-who of performers have been confirmed: Brandi Carlile, Crystal Gayle, Darius Rucker, Emmy Russell, Lukas Nelson, George Strait, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna and The Highwomen with Brittney Spencer. A press release lists Barbara Mandrell, Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Sheryl Crow and Tim McGraw as additional special guests.

The press release adds that additional performers and guests will be announced soon.

"We are truly honored to work closely alongside Loretta's family to create a celebration of life fit for a true queen of country music, Loretta Lynn," read a joint statement from CMT producers. "She was a true original, a woman who always sang from her heart, never shied away from challenging the status quo and blazed the path forward for her fellow female artists. From her firecracker spirit and signature musicality to her unmistakable country style and unparalleled authenticity, we look forward to honoring her in the best way we know how: sharing stories and songs with her family, friends and the legions of fans she loved dearly."

Advertisement

One of Lynn's daughters, Patsy Lynn Russell, is listed as one of the event's executive producers.

As of Thursday morning (Oct. 20), a limited number of tickets are available for Lynn's memorial service.

Commercial-free encores of the special will air on Wed., Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. EST and Sun., Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. EST. It will stream on Paramount+ beginning in early 2023.

Lynn died on Oct. 4 at her Hurricane Mills, Tenn. home in Humphreys County.

Advertisement

Related Videos