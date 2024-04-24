Lisa Vanderpump Has A Pretty NSFW Response To Those Morgan Wade And Kyle Richards Dating Rumors

Leave it to Lisa Vanderpump to keep it real. While the rest of the world is wondering if Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards are dating, Vanderpump couldn't care less.
In fact, Vanderpump couldn't voice her displeasure with all the rumors in a more derogatory way. The reality star got NSFW with her response on the whole thing. She said she doesn't want to know if Richards is in a lesbian relationship. "Why do we have to know about her relationship?" she told Parade. "I don't want to know who's munching on anything. I don't care. How about that? I don't care. Like, do what you got to do and keep it to yourself."
Vanderpump isn't the only one in the dark who doesn't want to know otherwise. Richards' estranged husband Mauricio Umansky also said he doesn't know what his wife gets up to. He's also a bit too afraid to ask her properly. "I don't really know, to be quite honest with you," Umansky said via E! News. "I have not asked her straight up. There's a lot of news on the two of them. Are they dating? Are they not dating? Honestly, I just never asked straight up."
Kyle Richards Talks Morgan Wade Rumors
"They definitely have some sort of a connection together," he continued. "You know, there's no question about that. I mean, they spend a lot of time together. What that connection is, I have no idea. And maybe one of the reasons I don't want to ask is because I don't want to put the extra pressure on her. Like, if it's working for her and it's giving her the opportunity to be dealing with our separation and what we're dealing with, I'm good with that."
Meanwhile, Rihanna thought that Richards and Wade were already a couple. In response, Richards said that she's grown a bit tired of all the headlines. "It's pretty funny," Richards told HELLO!. "I don't know why though, but in these last couple of years I feel like everything I do is talked about and now I'm sort of desensitized to the headlines."
She said it's a mix of lies and truths in the headlines.
"I've seen so many lies, I've seen so many truths, I've seen things that are just shocking to see in writing, so now I'm just sort of desensitized. I think there's probably nothing that I can read about myself that would shock me at this point," she continued. "[I] would never have imagined that I would be in the situation that I am in today. But life falls and it's all about how we handle those situations, so I'm just trying to be strong and take care of myself and do the best I can for myself and for my daughters," she explained.