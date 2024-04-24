Lisa Vanderpump Has A Pretty NSFW Response To Those Morgan Wade And Kyle Richards Dating Rumors

Leave it to Lisa Vanderpump to keep it real. While the rest of the world is wondering if Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards are dating, Vanderpump couldn't care less.

In fact, Vanderpump couldn't voice her displeasure with all the rumors in a more derogatory way. The reality star got NSFW with her response on the whole thing. She said she doesn't want to know if Richards is in a lesbian relationship. "Why do we have to know about her relationship?" she told Parade. "I don't want to know who's munching on anything. I don't care. How about that? I don't care. Like, do what you got to do and keep it to yourself."

Vanderpump isn't the only one in the dark who doesn't want to know otherwise. Richards' estranged husband Mauricio Umansky also said he doesn't know what his wife gets up to. He's also a bit too afraid to ask her properly. "I don't really know, to be quite honest with you," Umansky said via E! News. "I have not asked her straight up. There's a lot of news on the two of them. Are they dating? Are they not dating? Honestly, I just never asked straight up."

Kyle Richards Talks Morgan Wade Rumors