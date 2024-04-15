Kyle Richards Responds To Rihanna Thinking She's In a Relationship With Morgan Wade

Rumors have been flying for a bit now that actor Kyle Richards and singer Morgan Wade are dating. Even Rihanna thought they were. Now, Richards is speaking out about Rihanna's comments.

Richards doesn't have any hard feelings for Rihanna for making the headlines. However, she did feel a bit like her life was under too much examination.

"It's pretty funny," Richards told HELLO!. "I don't know why though, but in these last couple of years I feel like everything I do is talked about and now I'm sort of desensitized to the headlines."

Richards said there's been the gambit of lies to the truth to everything in-between in the media. She said it's been tough.

"I've seen so many lies, I've seen so many truths, I've seen things that are just shocking to see in writing, so now I'm just sort of desensitized. I think there's probably nothing that I can read about myself that would shock me at this point," she continued.

Richards played a role in broadcasting her life, thanks to various reality shows like The Real Housewives."[I] would never have imagined that I would be in the situation that I am in today. But life falls and it's all about how we handle those situations, so I'm just trying to be strong and take care of myself and do the best I can for myself and for my daughters," she explained.

Kyle Richards Weighs In

Richards also opened up about how her split from her estranged husband Mauricio affected production on Buying Beverly Hills. She said it's been cathartic in its own way.

"In an odd sort of way it was a little bit cathartic," Kyle shared with Extra, adding, "Actually, more than a little, actually having to talk about it on the show because nobody wanted to. We certainly didn't want to address it and kind of being forced to do so did open the things that did need to be addressed."

Richards doesn't know what's next for her or if she's going to continue with reality television. "I don't know," she said. "I'm taking the time to process where I'm at in my life and what I want to do next, so we'll see. Right now I'm just kind of taking this break and decompressing."

However, she said she still gets along with her husband.

"We get along and no matter what, we are always going to be family and friends so we'll see. We'll see what life has in store for us next," she stated.