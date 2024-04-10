Kyle Richards' Estranged Husband Details Their "Intense and Sad" Living Arrangement

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation has led to some awkwardness between the two, especially with those Morgan Wade rumors going around. Umansky recently said things have felt tense with Richards. The couple is still cohabitating in the same house.

"It's really intense and sad and hard. She's taken over the entire top floor. I'm still living in the bedroom," Umansky shared on Buying Beverly Hills.

However, Richards presented a different side to the story. She said that she chose to take the upstairs as a favor to Umansky because she felt he would prefer the bedroom. She said the bedroom was more masculine in interior design.

"I let him stay in the primary bedroom because it's very, like, masculine, and the upstairs floor is like the glam — I can't stand that word — area, and there's, like, a bed," Richards said. "So I was like, 'You know what, what am I gonna do? Put him a little room with flowers and, you know, pink and velvet?' No."

Still, Richards and Umansky won't be living together for long. He's planning on moving out. He said, "If there is any chance of reconciling, I feel like I'm gonna have to move out to explore, 'Do I miss her? Do I not miss her? Is it time for her to move on with life?'"

Mauricio Umansky Talks Kyle Richards' Relationship Woes

In a separate interview, Umansky opened up about what it's like to be estranged from Richards. He said he's been focused on himself lately.

I'm spending a lot of time by myself and kind of getting to learn myself and enjoy myself," Mauricio told E! News. "I've been enjoying that process. I'm not in a rush to do anything at the moment. Not in a rush—period. I am enjoying the journey and I'm learning from myself."

"I'm just taking it a day at a time," he explained. He also said that Richards and he came to a decision not to pretend like their relationship troubles weren't happening for the cameras. He said that would have made things worse.

"I think that would've been awkward on television," he told PEOPLE. "The reality is that we are going through our issues after being married for 28, 29 years. We did it and we chose to put it on camera and it was great, and now the audience gets to see the way that we interacted with each other."

He continued, "There were definitely challenges. It was happening, it was real life."