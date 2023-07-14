LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Singer Lisa Marie Presley attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Revealed

A Los Angeles Country medical examiner's report revealed the cause of death.

Per an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County medical examiner, Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death was a small bowel obstruction. The only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died Jan. 12 at age 54.

Per Intermountain Health, "a small bowel obstruction (SBO) is a condition in which the small intestine becomes blocked. This can either be a partial or complete blockage.... In a bowel obstruction, air, fluid and food get stuck in the intestine and they cannot move through as normal."

The medical examiner's report cites "adhesions that developed during bariatric surgery years ago" as the cause of the obstruction, adding that "this is a known long term complication of this type of surgery."

The autopsy mentions that Presley complained of abdominal pain the morning of her death.

The opioids Oxycodone and Buprenorphone were found in her system at "therapeutic levels," as was the antipsychotic Quetiapine. The coroner noted that the drugs did not contribute to her death.

Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on Thurs., Jan. 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest just two days after attending the Golden Globe awards, where Austin Butler was awarded for his portrayal of the King in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. 

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley shared that day in a statement. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

