One of Hollywood's biggest, most-private "it" couples is out in style. Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber made a rare joint appearance on the red carpet at the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and the two lovebirds looked as happy as they did glamorous.

Butler, who received a Best Actor nomination for his star-making performance in Elvis, attended the 95th Annual Academy Awards solo before being joined by Gerber, a model and actress, at the long-running VF afterparty.

Gerber dazzled in a floor-length silver-studded halter gown, featuring a thigh-high slit and keyhole design. The 21-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford paired the disco-inspired look with a pair of strappy black heels, wearing her brunette tresses down in loose waves. Butler, whose velvet blazers and perfectly tailored suits have made headlines this awards season, was no slouch either. The 31-year-old Oscar nominee slipped into a black suit with a silky indigo V-neck blouse, topping it all off with a tiny diamond necklace.

Butler and Gerber have been dating since late 2021, with the pair making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Met Gala. (Gerber's massive lion's mane hairstyle remains an all-time-great Met moment.)

Advertisement

The couple are rarely seen together in public, and Butler has kept their relationship under wraps in interviews throughout awards season. In a 2022 GQ cover story, the actor declined to talk about his relationships with Gerber and his ex Vanessa Hudgens, saying, "I don't think there's anything I want to share about that."

Butler and Hudgens were together for nearly nine years, calling it quits in 2019. Hudgens co-hosted an Academy Awards red carpet pre-show alongside Ashley Graham, who interviewed Butler on the carpet. In a viral clip from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Hudgens can be seen passing by Butler, prompting fans to speculate that the High School Musical alum was actively avoiding her former flame.

READ MORE:

Related Videos