Lionel Richie Blames Luke Bryan For Knocking Katy Perry's Top Off In 'American Idol' Wardrobe Malfunction

American Idol had a Super Bowl halftime show moment of its own. Judge Katy Perry almost had a wardrobe malfunction when her top came undone and started sliding off. Thinking fast, Perry ducked behind the judge's table. "Ratings! Here we come ratings!" Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie said.

"It's a family show," Perry said. American Idol crew came over to help the singer with her wardrobe as the judges cracked up jokes. It's not the first time she's had issues with her wardrobe. Perry just managed to avoid flashing TV viewers. After the show, the judges talked about the incident, but Richie believes that Bryan may be to blame.

For his own part, Bryan said that he was there to help Perry on the set. "Tonight, her top flies off, almost flies off. At this point in the game, I'm like, 'What do you need? What do you need? You need a pair of pliers? You need a towel? A bathrobe? What do you need?'" he told ET.

However, Richie said that Bryan is the reason that the top came off to begin with. He said that Bryan was messing with Perry as a practical joke. Of course, Richie could also be lying and joking about the whole thing. It fits the brand of the judges that they're always messing with each other.

"Luke knocked the top off, I'll tell you all the truth," Richie said. "And then Luke spent the rest of the time going, 'I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry.' But he was definitely apologetic and then he tried to put it back together and that looked worse than the whole thing."

Katy Perry Blames Luke Bryan

However, it's worth noting that Perry also believes Bryan was at fault. She called the whole incident a "moment for live television." "Yeah, he's always setting me up," Perry laughed, regarding Bryan. "It wasn't really a malfunction. It was just a moment for live television. Every season it seems I rip my pants.... I think it's the physical comedy, the physical expression side of me that just wants to burst at the seams."

So did Bryan cause the wardrobe malfunction? We'll probably never really know, but it's safe to say that all three judges found the moment to be funny. Even Perry found a way to laugh at her predicament. "I was rolling the dice but I was like, who cares?" she quipped.