Katy Perry Gets Stuck in a $7,400 Dress on 'American Idol' in Wardrobe Mishap

If you've watched the latest episode of American Idol, then you may have seen Katy Perry in a red dress. But what you may not have known is that Perry had a wardrobe malfunction backstage.

Taking to Instagram, Perry hilariously got stuck in the red Bottega Veneta gown. In the video, the singer appeared uncomfortable and couldn't get the outfit off due to how tight it was. Perry captioned the video, "We've been cutting kids on #idol but you can't cut bottega." Perry referred to a particularly brutal Hollywood Week where judges narrowed down the competition to just the Top 24 contestants.

She said in the video, "I can't get this dress off." Someone offered to help her by cutting through the fabric. But Perry disapproved of taking such drastic measures. The dress cost a hefty $7,400, and although Perry is a millionaire, she wasn't willing to sacrifice such a pricy garment. She put it pointedly, "You just can't cut Bottega."

Fans disagreed with her. Many pointed out that there was nothing inherently special about the dress besides the name. They urged Perry to just cut it. One person commented, "It's just fabric. Cut it." Another wrote, "I did not like that dress anyhow, Katie. Love the show!!!" Yet another commented, "Well you can cut it it's only a dress."

How Did Katy Perry Get Out Of The Dress

Unfortunately for those seeking answers, the video doesn't reveal how Perry got out of her situation. Did she end up sacrificing the dress and cutting her way out? Or was she able to squeeze the gown off? Answers for another time. While Perry may have been stuck in a dress, she's on her way out at American Idol.

The judge recently announced that it would be her last season on the show. "So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol," Perry revealed. She wanted to pursue other opportunities and focus her attention on producing new music. Now that she's done with a Las Vegas residency, perhaps she'll go on tour.

"I love the show so much, but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music," Perry said. "It's going to be a very, very exciting year for all pop star girlies... Let's just say I'm creating space for my new wingspan."

Perry isn't completely closing the door on returning to the show. "Maybe I'll come back if they have me one day," she said.