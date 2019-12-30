Linda Ronstadt Documentary 'The Sound of My Voice' to Air on CNN

Legendary rock and roll and country singer Linda Ronstadt is the subject of the new musical documentary, Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice. The documentary premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on April 26, with additional showings on April 27 and April 29. The film will make its television debut on CNN on New Year's Day.

The film will trace Ronstadt's life from her upbringing in Tucson, Arizona to her incredible career, from her beginning in the folk-rock and country-rock scene to her solo career, which featured smash hits like "You're No Good," "When Will I Be Loved," "Poor, Poor Pitiful Me" and "Blue Bayou." The film will also chronicle Ronstadt's activist work for marriage equality and advocacy for undocumented immigrants.

The documentary, directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, is narrated by Ronstadt and features interviews with artists who've been inspired by the singer, including Dolly Parton, Don Henley, Emmylou Harris, Aaron Neville, Jackson Browne and more. The Sound of My Voice was produced by James Keach, who directed the 2014 Glen Campbell documentary, I'll Be Me.

Following the showing of the film at the Tribeca Film Festival, Sheryl Crow performed several of Ronstadt's hits.

Ronstadt began performing at the age of 14, when she formed a folk-trio with her siblings. She moved to Los Angeles at the age of 18 and eventually began performing with the Stone Poneys. The group had a hit with "Different Drum" in 1967. Ronstadt released her solo album Hand Sown ... Home Grown in 1969. The singer became known as a "queen of Rock," performing with the Eagles, Jackson Browne and more. Ronstadt recorded several country songs throughout her career, earning her first country music hit with "Silver Threads and Golden Needles" in 1973.

In 1986, Ronstandt collaborated with longtime friends Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton to record Trio, which featured 'To Know Him is to Love Him," "Wildflowers" and "Telling Me Lies." The women reunited for 1999's Trio II and released The Complete Trio Collection in 2016.

Ronstandt was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

In 2013, Ronstadt announced she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which left her unable to sing due to loss of muscular control.

