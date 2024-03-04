Move over New York Times Best Sellers list. There's a new literary accolade in town — Libby the Library app.
Libby, an app that gives you access to thousands of ebooks, digital audiobooks and magazines for free (all courtesy of your public library), recently announced the finalists for the first-ever Libby Book Awards. Also cheekily referred to as The Libbys, these awards will recognize outstanding works of fiction and non-fiction released over the past year, as chosen by a panel made up of the most expert book recommenders: librarians.
Out of the thousands of new titles to hit bookstores in 2023, the librarian panel narrowed down the nominees to just five finalists in each of the 17 award categories.
Those same librarians — along with a few library workers — will vote on the winners in each category. After the votes have been counted, the inaugural Libby Award winners will be announced live via Zoom, YouTube, or Facebook Live on Tuesday, March 12, at 7 p.m. EST.
Among the nominees are some of the biggest names in not only literature (like Ann Patchett and Zadie Smith), but the entertainment industry at large. Elliot Page and Barbra Streisand are both up for the Best Memoir and Autobiography award for their respective books, "Pageboy" and "My Name is Barbra." You'll probably recognize a few of BookTok's 2023 favorites as well as some popular Romantasy picks.
"Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn't feel possible," Page wrote on Instagram in December 2022, announcing his new memoir about his experience as a transgender actor. "The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us. Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on."
Streisand's candid memoir, on the other hand, delves into her life as one of the most iconic performers in history. It's 900 pages worth of never-before-shared stories and reflections from the singer and actor. "When I finished the book, I thought, God, I hope people like this book," she told Variety. "It was a long time, and I forgot what I wrote 10 years ago, when I started the book. It's been a long journey."
So, what other titles may potentially take home a Libby Award this year? Read on for the full list of finalists.
Finalists for Best Adult Fiction
Nothing beats curling up with a good novel, and these five riveting titles are sure to keep you turning the pages:
- "Birnam Wood" by Eleanor Catton
- "Let Us Descend" by Jesmyn Ward
- "The Fraud" by Zadie Smith
- "The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store" by James McBride
- "Tom Lake" by Ann Patchett
Finalists for Best Adult Nonfiction
In the nonfiction category, these five titles offer a wide range of topics and perspectives on the issues and events that shaped our world:
- "The Best Minds" by Jonathan Rosen
- "Master Slave Husband Wife" by Ilyon Woo
- "Monsters" by Claire Dederer
- "The Wager" by David Grann
- "When Crack Was King" by Donovan X. Ramsey
Finalists for Best Young Adult Fiction
YA reads aren't just for teens. These five titles gained a following among readers of all ages and offer unique perspectives on adolescence and coming-of-age:
- "The Blackwoods" by Brandy Colbert
- "The Davenports" by Krystal Marquis
- "Divine Rivals" by Rebecca Ross
- "Warrior Girl Unearthed" by Angeline Boulley
- "What the River Knows" by Isabel Ibañez
Finalists for Best Audiobook
Need a new audiobook to listen to on your commute or morning walks? These five titles were highly praised for their narrators and captivating stories:
- "All the Sinners Bleed" by S. A. Cosby
- "I Have Some Questions for You" by Rebecca Makkai
- "King: A Life" by Jonathan Eig
- "Poverty, By America" by Matthew Desmond
- "The Secret Hours" by Mick Herron
Finalists for Best Debut Author
You never know when an up-and-coming author will become a household name. Get ahead of the curve by checking out these new writers who are already making a splash in the literary world:
- Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
- Marisa Crane
- Ana Reyes
- Selby Wynn Schwartz
- Alice Winn
Finalists for Best Diverse Author
Representation matters, and these authors are breaking barriers with their diverse voices and stories:
- "Camp Zero" by Michelle Min Sterling
- "Liquid Snakes" by Stephen Kearse
- "Lone Women" by Victor LaValle
- "The Terraformers" by Annalee Newitz
- "The Thick and the Lean" by Chana Porter
Finalists for Best Comic/Graphic Novel
For those who prefer visual storytelling, these comic and graphic novel nominees are sure to captivate:
- "A Guest in the House" by Emily Carroll
- "One Bad Day: The Riddler (Batman)" by Tom King & Mitch Gerads
- "Roaming" by Jillian Tamaki & Mariko Tamaki
- "Shubeik Lubeik" by Deena Mohamed
- "The Talk" by Darrin Bell
Finalists for Best Memoir & Autobiography
Getting inside the minds of your favorite authors, actors, and public figures has never been easier. Check Libby's top memoir and autobiography picks:
- "Doppelganger" by Naomi Klein
- "How to Say Babylon" by Safiya Sinclair
- "My Name is Barbra" by Barbra Streisand
- "Pageboy" by Elliot Page
- "You Could Make This Place Beautiful" by Maggie Smith
Finalists for Best Cookbook
There's nothing like a good cookbook to inspire you to try new recipes and techniques in the kitchen — and these finalists are filled with some seriously drool-worthy recipes:
- "Let's Eat" by Dan Pelosi
- "Portico" by Leah Koenig
- "Start Here" by Sohla El-Waylly
- "Still We Rise" by Erika Council
- "Tenderheart" by Hetty Lui McKinnon
Finalists for Best Mystery
Secrets, lies, and thrilling plot twists — these librarian-loved mystery novels have it all:
- "Age of Vice" by Deepti Kapoor
- "Happiness Falls" by Angie Kim
- "Symphony of Secrets" by Brendan Slocumb
- "The Last Devil to Die" by Richard Osman
- "Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers" by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Finalists for Best Thriller
Like your books to keep you up all night? These heart-pounding thrillers will have you on the edge of your sea:
- "All the Sinners Bleed" by S. A. Cosby
- "Bright Young Women" by Jessica Knoll
- "Pet" by Catherine Chidgey
- "The Centre" by Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi
- "The Secret Hours" by Mick Herron
Finalists for Best Romance
Get swept off your feet with these swoon-worthy love stories:
- "Ana María and the Fox" by Liana De la Rosa
- "Business or Pleasure" by Rachel Lynn Solomon
- "Georgie, All Along" by Kate Clayborn
- "A Nobleman's Guide to Seducing a Scoundrel" by KJ Charles
- "We Could Be So Good" by Cat Sebastian
Finalists for Best Fantasy
We all could use a little escapism these days. Dive into the magical worlds of these fantasy finalists and leave your worries behind:
- "A Day of Fallen Night" by Samantha Shannon
- "Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros
- "Hell Bent" by Leigh Bardugo
- "To Shape a Dragon's Breath" by Moniquill Blackgoose
- "Witch King" by Martha Wells
Finalists for Best Romantasy
There is no better fusion of genres than romance and fantasy. These romantasy reads will take you on an epic journey through love and magic:
- "Emily Wilde's Encyclopaedia of Faeries" by Heather Fawcett
- "Immortal Longings" by Chloe Gong
- "Iron Flame" by Rebecca Yarros
- "Mortal Follies" by Alexis Hall
- "The Hurricane Wars" by Thea Guanzon
Finalists for Best Science Fiction
Everyone loves a genre that pushes boundaries and explores the unknown. These sci-fi books will take you on thrilling adventures through space and time:
- "Infinity Gate" by M. R. Carey
- "Some Desperate Glory" by Emily Tesh
- "System Collapse" by Martha Wells
- "The Deep Sky" by Yume Kitasei
- "Translation State" by Ann Leckie
Finalists for Best Historical Fiction
Reimagine the past with these compelling historical fiction reads. These titles will transport you to a different time and place, where you'll experience love, drama, and a hefty dose of adventure:
- "Beyond the Door of No Return" by David Diop
- "Let Us Descend" by Jesmyn Ward
- "Loot" by Tania James
- "North Woods" by Daniel Mason
- "The Great Reclamation" by Rachel Heng
Finalists for Best Book Club Pick
If you're looking for your next book club pick, Libby's got you covered. These thought-provoking and engaging reads are perfect for discussions with friends:
- "Hello Beautiful" by Ann Napolitano
- "Maame" by Jessica George
- "Tom Lake" by Ann Patchett
- "Wellness" by Nathan Hill
- "Yellowface" by R. F. Kuang
