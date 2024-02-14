Rebecca Yarros may not have created the "romantasy" subgenre, but she definitely pushed it into the literary spotlight. Her novel "Fourth Wing" — which follows a young girl who's forced to enter the deadly world of dragon riders despite being small and highly fragile — went hyper-viral on BookTok and landed the coveted No. 1 spot on The New York Times bestseller list last year. The book's success is a testament to colliding genres and giving people what they want.

And what they want is familiar romantic tropes in epic fantasy settings.

Fans of "Fourth Wing" can rest easy knowing that Violet Sorrengail and Xaden Riorson's story is far from over. It's only the first installment in the "Empyrean" series; the sequel, "Iron Flame," already out and being devoured by readers. A total of five books are planned, with the third currently in the works, as well as a potential TV series adaptation. Needless to say, Yarros doesn't get much sleep.

"I've already said publicly that I'm slowing down slightly, enough that I can put out books and still be healthy," she told Variety. "I think I wrote like 851,000 words in 15-18 months — I was just wiped out. I want to be able to deliver the best books possible, so I need to sleep a little. I'll be writing, I just need to write and sleep, not just write."

So, while we give Yarros a well-earned chance to recuperate, here are 15 other romantasy books that'll keep you busy until the next "Empyrean" installment arrives.