Rebecca Yarros may not have created the "romantasy" subgenre, but she definitely pushed it into the literary spotlight. Her novel "Fourth Wing" — which follows a young girl who's forced to enter the deadly world of dragon riders despite being small and highly fragile — went hyper-viral on BookTok and landed the coveted No. 1 spot on The New York Times bestseller list last year. The book's success is a testament to colliding genres and giving people what they want.
And what they want is familiar romantic tropes in epic fantasy settings.
Fans of "Fourth Wing" can rest easy knowing that Violet Sorrengail and Xaden Riorson's story is far from over. It's only the first installment in the "Empyrean" series; the sequel, "Iron Flame," already out and being devoured by readers. A total of five books are planned, with the third currently in the works, as well as a potential TV series adaptation. Needless to say, Yarros doesn't get much sleep.
"I've already said publicly that I'm slowing down slightly, enough that I can put out books and still be healthy," she told Variety. "I think I wrote like 851,000 words in 15-18 months — I was just wiped out. I want to be able to deliver the best books possible, so I need to sleep a little. I'll be writing, I just need to write and sleep, not just write."
So, while we give Yarros a well-earned chance to recuperate, here are 15 other romantasy books that'll keep you busy until the next "Empyrean" installment arrives.
'A Court of Thorns and Roses' by Sarah J. Maas
If you haven't heard of Sarah J. Maas, it's time to climb out from under that rock. Her "A Court of Thorns and Roses" series is packed with lethal faeries, fiery forbidden love, and an ancient shadow that threatens to destroy it all.
'A Court of Thorns and Roses' - from $8.21
'The Serpent and the Wings of Night' by Carissa Broadbent
What do you get when you mix an adopted human daughter of a vampire king and the ruthless vampire enemy to the crown? A deadly star-crossed romance that will leave you begging for more.
'The Serpent and the Wings of Night' - $17.99
'From Blood and Ash' by Jennifer L. Armentrout
This epic fantastical gem follows a predestined maiden who must choose between duty and love with the help of a brooding, dangerous guard. Be warned: This book will consume your every waking thought.
'From Blood and Ash' - from $7.99
'Fall of Ruin and Wrath' by Jennifer L. Armentrout
A woman's intuition is a powerful gift in this gripping tale of rebellion, monsters and a simmering romance between a prince and a courtesan who knows much more than she lets on. Will she listen to the voice inside her head telling her to run, or will she succumb to her heart's desires?
'Fall of Ruin and Wrath' - from $14.99
'House of Earth and Blood' by Sarah J. Maas
Another must-read from the queen of romantasy, this book introduces readers to a kickass half-fae who teams up with a fallen angel to solve her friend's murder. But as they dig deeper, they uncover both a passion that burns hot and a dark plot that could destroy them all.
'House of Earth and Blood' - from $8.21
'Divine Rivals' by Rebecca Ross
Journalism meets mythological war in this fast-paced, high-stakes romp through the underworld. As two rival reporters find love through a magical letter exchange, they must also navigate the treacherous political landscape and uncover the truth behind a centuries-old feud — even if it means fighting on the front lines.
'Divine Rivals' - from $11.99
'Throne of Glass' by Sarah J. Maas
Maas strikes again with her irresistible blend of action, magic and forbidden romance. This series follows an assassin who is freed from prison to compete in a deadly tournament. But when her fellow competitors start dying off, she must unravel a web of conspiracy and betrayal before it's too late.
'Throne of Glass' - from $8.21
'King of Battle and Blood' by Scarlett St. Clair
If you love fake relationships with a deadly twist, this book is for you. A mortal girl agrees to marry a ruthless vampire king so she can kill him and finally end the war that's been raging for years. But her attempt is thwarted, and now she must learn to navigate the complex world of vampire politics and her own growing feelings for her enemy.
'King of Battle and Blood' - from $19.98
'Once Upon a Broken Heart' by Stephanie Garber
What do you get when you pair a heartbroken woman who's desperate to stop a wedding and an immortal prince who will grant her a wish in exchange for three kisses? More danger and drama than anyone bargained for.
'Once Upon a Broken Heart' - from $9.99
'Gild' by Raven Kennedy
Remember the tale of King Midas and his golden touch? This book is a darker, sexier retelling of that classic myth about the king who could turn anything to gold — and the woman he "rescued" with his deadly curse.
'Gild' - from $16.99
'Daughter of No Worlds' by Carissa Broadbent
Learning to wield magic is hard enough for a former slave desperate to save the best friend she left behind. But it's even harder when you start developing feelings for the reclusive, brooding fire wielder you're studying under — and realizing that his bloody past isn't as far behind him as he'd like to believe.
'Daughter of No Worlds' - from $14.99
'To Bleed a Crystal Bloom' by Sarah A. Parker
This dark Rapunzel reimagining has the titular princess harboring a toxic infatuation for the man who almost ended her life. So when a pack of beasts threatens to upend the simple and safe life she's built for herself, she's forced to confront that reality isn't at all what it seems.
'To Bleed a Crystal Bloom' - from $17.99
'Lady of Darkness' by Melissa K. Roehrich
When a deadly assassin is trapped by a noble, she's given a choice: Complete an assignment and be granted revenge against the fae prince who brutally murdered her mother years ago. But finding out why kids are suddenly disappearing from her home takes precedence — and takes her on an impossible adventure into the darkest corners of her world.
'Lady of Darkness' - from $16.19
'Kingdom of the Wicked' by Kerri Maniscalco
This magical quest for vengeance follows twin witches who live secretly among mortals. When one of them is brutally murdered, the other teams up with the wicked Prince of Hell, who claims to be investigating the case, too. But she soon learns that the danger is more real than ever and no one — no matter how handsome — can be trusted.
'Kingdom of the Wicked' - from $8.79
'An Ember in the Ashes' by Sabaa Tahir
In this magical world inspired by ancient Rome, no one dares to challenge the Empire. It's a rule Laia doesn't dare stray from — until her brother is arrested for treason. Desperate to free him, she agrees to work with rebels as an informant inside the military academy. But will Elias, the school's finest soldier, and her new friend, be the key to her brother's freedom or the downfall of everything she holds dear?
'An Ember in the Ashes' - from $8.38
