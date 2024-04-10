Lenny Kravitz Working Out In Leather And Sunglasses Leaves Fans Impressed In More Ways Than One

Never change, Lenny. Never change. Singer Lenny Kravitz recently impressed fans in more ways than one with his workout routine. The singer wore leather clothes and his signature sunglasses.

Kravitz posted the video to Instagram with the caption, "Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!" I better breakout my notepad and take notes because Kravitz makes working out look a breeze.

The artist barely broke a sweat even in all that leather. Kravitz threw around 40 pounds like it weighed 4 pounds throwing the weight over his head as he crunched upwards. I guess that's one way to keep abs. The singer also wore his sunglasses through the entire ordeal. While many will tell you not to wear sunglasses indoors, many people also aren't Lenny Kravitz.

Fans were impressed. One person pointed out that Kravitz isn't the only celebrity particular about their wardrobe, workout or not. They commented, "Prince played basketball in heels. Leonardo trains in leather pants. Makes perfect sense to me."

Another questioned where they could get similar workout gear. They wrote, "I guess I need to change my workout gear. I was wondering what was missing. Lenny, that's where you get them abs."

Another person felt Kravitz was too hot too handle, writing, "Only you can workout in leather pants, mesh top and biker boots and look sexy."

One person summed it up nicely, "This workout outfit is hard af."

Lenny Kravitz And Sunglasses

Kravitz and his sunglasses , name a more signature pair. The singer is often photographed wearing the eyewear. So it makes sense that he would partner with Ray-Ban for his own lineup of glasses.

"As a lifelong fan of Ray-Ban, their timeless style has always resonated with me," Kravitz said. "The Ray-Ban Reverse collaboration is a dream come true, allowing me to merge my love for music and fashion with such an iconic brand. It's about breaking boundaries, embracing individuality, and seeing the world from a new perspective through those innovative lenses."

Kravitz cares about sunglasses so much that he even put out a missing alert when he lost a pair. Hes aid, "I'm missing this pair of sunglasses after my show in LA at the Shrine this weekend. They are incredibly sentimental to me, they are vintage and they belonged to a family member. Hoping to get them back, no questions asked."