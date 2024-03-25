Lee Ann Womack Mourns Her Late Manager Erv Woolsey in Heartfelt Tribute

Like much of the country industry, Lee Ann Womack is heartbroken over the death of Erv Woolsey. Woolsey was the manager for Womack, George Strait, and several other musicians.

After the news broke that Woolsey had passed, Womack took to social media to remember her manager. On Facebook, Womack shared a photo of her and Woolsey during happier times. The two smiled for the camera at some event. Womack wrote that Woolsey will be missed by many. She wrote, "So loved and so missed. So many hearts broken."

Several of Womack's fans took to the comment section to offer the singer their thoughts and prayers. One person wrote, "Prayers blessing and comfort So Sorry for your Great Loss. Until you meet again Someday Enjoy Heaven and all the Beauty There Safely in the Arms of Jesus."

Another commented, "So very sorry for your loss.Many prayers going up for You." Another wrote, "Love you honey. It was a tough loss on our whole community....but especially a few of you." Yet, another commented, "So sorry. I know that loving memories will warm your heart forever."

Lee Ann Womack and George Strait Remember Manager

Womack isn't the only one who paid tribute to Woolsey. Taking to social media, country legend George Strait also remembered his longtime manager and friend. He wrote, "My manager for around 45 years and most importantly my friend for even longer, Erv Woolsey, passed away this morning. He had complications from a surgery and just couldn't overcome it. He was a very tough man, and fought hard, but sadly it was just too much. We will miss him so very much and will never forget all the time we had together. Won't ever be the same without him."

In a statement to Variety, Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, wrote that Woolsey played a pivotal role in establishing Strait's and countless other's careers.

"Without the savvy and determination of Erv Woolsey, we may never have heard of George Strait," Young said in a statement. "Erv heard Strait in a Texas bar in 1975 and was an immediate fan and proponent, when others said the singer sounded too traditional. Later, as an MCA Records exec, Erv pushed the label to sign Strait in 1981. And when execs urged Strait to change his image and his sound, Erv as his manager backed Strait's determination to stay true to himself. You know the rest. Strait became a superstar who filled stadiums, and together Strait and Erv helped lead country music back to its traditions. All of us owe Erv Woolsey an enormous debt of gratitude for leading with his convictions and always supporting artists and new talent."