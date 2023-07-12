'America's Got Talent': Blind Singer With Autism Earns Golden Buzzer With Audition Simon Cowell Will 'Never Forget'

Lavender Darcangelo's performance of "Out Here on My Own" won over all four judges.

The America's Got Talent (AGT) audition that earned Season 18's fifth Golden Buzzer was one to remember. Twenty-seven year-old singer Lavender Darcangelo left the judges panel stunned with a soaring and spirited rendition of Irene Cara's "Out Here on My Own."

Before delivering an audition for the ages, Darcangelo introduced herself to not just judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews, but a national viewing audience. Darcangelo is blind and a person with autism. She met one of her two dads during an after-school music program and dreams of giving back by starting a school with classes about "what kids are naturally curious at."

"That was sensational. Honestly, sensational," Cowell said after Darcangelo nailed the classic from Fame. "Everything about that was just magical, magical. You have such a talent. You have such an amazing personality. And you know what? We make the show because we get to meet people like you occasionally. And I am so happy that you've come on our show to share your talent with us because this is an audition I'll never forget. It was amazing, amazing."

"I feel like I just fell in love," Klum added. "And, you know, this AGT journey is an amazing journey. And I would love to be your cheerleader and hold your hand all the way to the finish line. What do you say?"

Darcangelo thanked the judges while putting over her love of the show.

"I got to say, AGT is my favorite show because it's about being different. And, like, I don't know, I'm just not normal," she said.

"Well, I think I'm speaking for all of us because we love you just the way you are," Cowell responded.