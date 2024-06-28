Lainey Wilson's 'Whirlwind': Release Date, Track List & How to Stream

One of country's hottest sensations Lainey Wilson releases her new album 'Whirlwind' very soon. This marks her 3rd studio album, coming fresh off the heels of her breakout 'Bell Bottom Country.' She knows we're overdue for new music after 2 years. Now, she's blessing country fans everywhere. Here's everything you need in preparation for its impending release.

Everything We Know About Lainey Wilson's New Album 'Whirlwind'

When is the Release Date?

Lainey announces on her social media that 'Whirlwind' comes out on August 23rd this year. She captions the post with her album cover, "That's what my life has been the last couple years. I hope this record brings peace to your "whirlwind" and wraps its arms around you like it did me when I was writing and recording it. August 23. Pre-order, pre-save, or pre-add it now!"

As it stands, we know this album goes head to head with Thomas Rhett's new album 'About a Woman' on the same day. Momentum appears to be on Wilson's side but who knows? Post Malone's album 'F1-Trillion' comes out the week before on the 16th. It's entirely plausible Post holds the top spot for several weeks the same way Morgan Wallen strong arms the country charts.

What Does The Track List Look Like?

The album sits at a relatively breezy 14 songs. It's mostly barren in terms of features outside of a special Miranda Lambert duet. The current singles "Country's Cool Again" and "Hang Tight Honey" are out to enjoy now.

How to Listen to Lainey Wilson's New Album

'Whirlwind' is available to listen on all streaming platforms upon its release. Additionally, it's also available to buy digitally.

For the physical crowd, Lainey accounts for you too. Vinyl is available, as well as signed CDs on her website. Moreover, you can go above and beyond by purchasing her different merchandise. Hoodies, t-shirts, and hats are up for grabs on the site to celebrate the album's release. You can even nab a $5 keychain.

'Whirlwind' Looks to Be Lainey Wilson's Crowning Moment

Lainey Wilson keeps on winning. The last two years prove to be monumental for the rising country singer. The legends of Nashville currently go out of their way to cement her superstar status. Take Reba McEntire co-signing her live on The Voice. She tells Wilson, "I have heard that I have inspired you in what you have done so far, and I am thrilled to death if I have had anything to do with your career because you are blowing it up."

Afterwards, Reba formally invites Lainey to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry, one of country music's most prestigious stages. This doesn't even mention the Grammy she prominently displays at home. She racks up several ACM awards in the process. The industry commends her for her hard work and her great music.

Detractors try and fail to knock her off her pedestal. When Wilson wins big at the ACM awards, the Morgan Wallen fans steam in anger over the rising star. "So f— sick of Lainey Wilson winning Entertainer of the Year awards. She's the minor leagues compared to Wallen and Combs, who sell 20x the tix Wilson does," one person writes on X.

These are the markings of a star. The haters misdirect their anger at an artist doing great for themselves. Regardless, Lainey scorches a lot of her competition and with 'Whirlwind' coming out in August, she gets to solidify and spotlight why she's one of the premier acts in country music.