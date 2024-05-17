Jaded Morgan Wallen Fans Call Lainey Wilson An 'Industry Plant' After She Wins ACM Entertainer Of The Year

Where there's controversy at play, I come to save the day. Lainey Wilson was easily the biggest superstar coming out of last night's ACM Awards. Wilson had already dressed to impress to start the show, and her night only got better and better. Female Artist of the Year. Music Event of the Year. And finally, the coveted Entertainer of the Year award — a back-to-back achievement from last year's EotY win!

While Wilson fans ate good in the neighborhood, Morgan Wallen's fanbase met total starvation. Morgan Wallen wasn't in attendance at the show. Worse still, he won a grand total of nada, despite his six nominations. Always the deputy, never the sheriff.

As of this writing, Wallen has been quiet about the ACM Awards. Then again, he has his hands full with a few pending felony charges. Getting into internet beef probably isn't exactly high on his priority list now. His legion of fans, however? They seem to have time to participate in some spirited online debates!

Lainey Wilson — likely equally unbothered by fan discourse — has been catching the brunt of the anger online as Wallen fans are having a hard time coping with everything.

"So f— sick of Lainey Wilson winning Entertainer of the Year awards. She's the minor leagues compared to Wallen and Combs, who sell 20x the tix Wilson does," one enraged X (formerly Twitter) user said. He even posted some "receipts," but he's quite the angry lad, so I won't relay that particular post here. Don't worry; it only gets worse!

The 'Rivalry' Between Lainey Wilson And Morgan Wallen Over The ACM Awards Heats Up

"How is Morgan Wallen not entertainer of the year? Such a joke!!!" There's a softball post to get us started! ...Actually, let's stop beating around the bush. You're here for the industry plant accusations!

"Reminder that Luke and Morgan sell out stadiums. They love pushing this Industry plant." "Can't be more obvious that Lainey is an industry plant." "Really disgusting. First choosing a 'cover' for single of the year. Second for snubbing MW in every. single. category."

I could continue, but it gets, uh... gross at a point. I'm sorry your king wasn't sufficiently crowned, internet. You don't have to froth at the mouth over it, though! Go outside! Read a book! Maybe become a country star yourself and beat Wilson for the award next year!