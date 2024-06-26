Thomas Rhett's 'About a Woman': Release Date, Track List, & How to Stream

Thomas Rhett's new album comes right around the corner. This marks the country star's 7th studio album. Additionally, this comes on the heels of his last album, 'Where We Started,' in 2022. With new music on the horizon, we've got you covered on everything you need for its release.

Everything We Know About Thomas Rhett's New Album 'About a Woman'

When is the Release Date?

Rhett announces on his social media that 'About a Woman' comes out August 23rd. This narrowly escapes the window Post Malone occupies. His album 'F1-Trillion' releases August 16th. Thankfully, Thomas kicks back comfortably without Post's new shadow over mainstream country on top of his album. However, he does go toe to toe with Lainey Wilson's new album, 'Whirlwind,' on the 23rd.

We'll see who comes out on top. Regardless, August guarantees to be a great month for country music.

What Does The Track List Look Like?

Thankfully, the country crooner keeps it relatively brief on his new record. He describes it as, "14 tracks that put a smile on my face - I hope they will do the same for you."

Unfortunately, if you're looking for any duets and collaborations on the album, you're out of luck. The track list doesn't advertise any prominent features on his songs. It seems like any connections will be found digging deep into the credits.

How to Listen to Thomas Rhett's New Album

'About a Woman' releases to all streaming services upon its release on August 23rd. From Spotify and Apple Music to YouTube and however else you get your tunes, Thomas Rhett covers all bases.

Moreover, if you're looking to support any physical releases, you're covered. He's selling autographed CDs and vinyl available in a variety of colors. Additionally, Rhett sells plenty of merchandise like graphic tees and long sleeved t-shirts. He provides an abundance of alternatives to celebrate the release of his album.

Thomas Rhett's Small Vegas Residency

There's no word yet on when fans can expect a nationwide tour. However, in addition to the release of the album, Thomas Rhett takes his show to Vegas! Recently, he announces 4 exclusive shows in December, the 6th, 7th, 13th, and 14th. "For me, having the chance to set up in Vegas for a string of shows is something I've been trying to find the right time to do for a while now," Thomas hypes in a statement. "It gives us the chance to be back in smaller rooms — for almost a mini-residency — and really be right there to play off the fans and be sure every single one of them is on their feet each night."