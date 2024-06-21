Post Malone's Country Album 'F1-Trillion': Release Date, Track List, And How To Stream

It's official! Post Malone is finally releasing his long-awaited country album. This marks his concrete foray into country music. He ensures us this isn't just a few fleeting off-hand singles. Rather, he's doubling down on his excursion into Nashville.

Here is everything we know about the pop star turned crossover and his new record.

Here's What We Know About Post Malone's New Album

When Does 'F1-Trillion' Release?

Post Malone finally graces listeners with his new album on August 16th. Mark your calendars.

How Can I Stream It?

It will be available on all streaming services upon release. There's no word yet on any physical releases like vinyl and CDs.

How Many Songs Are There?

There are 18 songs in total. They include Post Malone's #1 song on Billboard, "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen. Additionally, it comes with the heavily teased duet with Blake Shelton, "Pour Me a Drink."

Sure, 18 songs can be a lot. The best albums tend to hover around the 10-15 song range. That way, you sift through some of the filler without forsaking any great music. We'll see if Malone can thread the needle.

Thankfully, this album won't be as long as Beyoncé or Morgan Wallen's last albums. I don't think there's any reason for an album to be 30-40 songs long. However, labeling it as a double album is a much easier sell. Still, I don't know if I want to hear anyone go that long.

Who Will Be On The Album?

In addition to Wallen and Shelton, speculation runs wild as to who could feature on 'F1-Trillion.' Back in February, Malone posts a video of himself jamming out to an unreleased song with Luke Combs.

Furthermore, the country crooner frequently covers country greats like Toby Keith. However, not all of them come from late icons. He curbs from living legends as well. It's possible Post Malone can wrangle in a show-stopping George Strait duet. Perhaps a Garth Brooks record is in the cards too.

Lastly, Malone could always tap a few names from his association with other country stars. When Post performs with Morgan Wallen, he might've gained a friend in HARDY as well.