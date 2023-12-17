Lainey Wilson Stuns in Glam Western Coat on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Lainey Wilson made one of her boldest fashion statements yet during her Tuesday night (Dec. 12) appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." She topped her usual look —bell bottoms, cowboy hat, oversized belt buckle and lots of jewelry— with an eye-catching coat.

Fuzzy faux-fur sleeves transform an otherwise typical fringe leather jacket into an interesting cross between traditional western wear and modern glam.

Wilson and her band performed current single "Wildflowers and Wild Horses." It's about the resiliency of cowboys, farmers and others who've lived off the land.

"I'm five generations of blazing a trail / Through barbed wire valleys and overgrown dells / I'm barefoot and bareback and born tough as nails," she sings in the chorus.

"I come from a long line of hardheaded tough people and people who have kind of blazed their own trails," Wilson told Country Now and other outlets at a press event. "I'm from five generations of farmers in northeast Louisiana, and I always compare farming to the music business. I mean, you get up every day, do the same thing, you have good years, you have bad years, but you just keep on blazing that trail. So I think it's just kind of digging a little deeper into my story."

The song off Wilson's 2022 album Bell Bottom Country got released to radio as a single on Nov. 8— the same day that she performed it live at the 2023 CMA Awards.

In addition, the song has gotten invaluable exposure though its inclusion in a TV ad that's part of Wilson's Wrangler jeans campaign.

"I have been devoted to the western lifestyle all my life, and there's nothing that feels more like home than a pair of Wrangler jeans," Wilson shared in a press release regarding her Wrangler partnership. "Teaming up with this brand feels like the perfect fit and there are so many new, exciting and trendy styles for women in the upcoming collection, including my favorite bell bottom flare pieces."

