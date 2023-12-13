The Ultimate Guide to All the Celebrities Featured in Taylor Swift Music Videos

It most certainly wasn't a Cruel Summer - or year - for pop icon and TIME Magazine Person of the Year Taylor Swift. Swift is basically running victory laps this year after being named Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023 and dropping two chart-topping album re-releases. Not to mention kicking off the first half of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The 12-time Grammy winner certainly deserves all her accolades this year. The singer songwriter has worked incredibly hard for all her achievements, which is evident in every creative project she drops. The Eras Tour is a triumph all in itself. It took months of planning and training for Swift, with its 40-plus song setlist spanning nine albums and 16 costume changes. At this point in her career, Swift has a hand in nearly every aspect of her music, brand and business. That includes her beautiful and attention-grabbing music videos and visual storytelling projects. She's self-directed 13 of her own music videos, has released several documentaries, three video albums and a short film.

In these fun music videos, the musician loves to plant tons of fun Easter eggs (some real, some fan-invented) and a number of celebrity fans and colleagues have made some surprising features.

Here's a roundup of all the celebrities you can spot in Swift's music videos:

Bad Blood ("1989")

"Bad Blood" dropped in 2015 and is infamous for all of the 17 celebrities featured in it. Per Swift's usual style, the video tells a very narrative story complete with wild characters, played by A-listers. Swift takes the role of "Catastrophe," who is wronged by the main "frenemy" in the video, Arsyn - played by actress and singer Selena Gomez. Swift then rallies together an army of badass women to take her revenge, who all take on their own unique identity with special abilities. Actress Zendaya, writer and actor Lena Dunham, model Cindy Crawford and actress Jessica Alba make up some of Swift's defenders.

Actresses Mariska Hargitary and Ellen Pompeo show their faces alongside singers Hailee Steinfeld and Ellie Goulding as well as pop punk singer Hayley Williams from the band Paramore.

Plus a long list of models made appearances - heavy eyeliner and all - including Serayah McNeill, Martha Hunt, Cara Delevingne, Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar, who contributes a verse to the remix, is seen in the video as Welvin Da Great.

You Need to Calm Down ("Lover")

The 2019 music video from the pink-fueled pop album Lover also features a slew of queer icons and celebrities. As a self-declared queer ally, Swift's song is a rebuke on internet trolls and homophobic and transphobic people. Fittingly, it showcases a number of musicians, actors and drag queen celebrities living happily in a rainbow daydream while protestors look on.

The features include musician Adam Lambert, who is seen tattooing the phrase "Cruel Summer" on comedian and former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres's arm. The entire "Queer Eye" cast - Jonathan van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Bobby Berk - all have a tea party with Swift.

Meanwhile actor, dancer and recording artist Chester Lockhart faints at the sight of trans actress Laverne Cox. And singer Ciara officiates the wedding of actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his real-life husband Justin Mikita.

U.S. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon serves snow cones while actor and musician Billy Porter sashays past a line of protestors. Queer plus-size model and dancer Dexter Mayfield dances in front of a rainbow trailer while YouTube star Hannah Hart holds a boombox. And recording artist Hayley Kiyoko shoots a bow and arrow.

Plus, host of "RuPaul's Drag Race" RuPaul tosses a beauty pageant crown to several show alums who were dressed as pop stars including Tatianna, Trinity The Tuck, Delta Work, Trinity K. Bonet, Jade Jolie, Riley Knoxx, Adore Delano and A'Keria Chanel Davenport.

Finally, the last moments of the video show actor Ryan Reynolds painting and fellow pop star Katy Perry dressed as a cheeseburger to complement Swift's french fry costume.

"I Can See You" ('Speak Now (Taylor's Version)')

Swift debuted a new song (From The Vault) as part of her re-release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in summer 2023 with the "I Can See You" music video.

The pop icon dipped way back into her Speak Now era to feature two celebrities who were significant during the original album's release in 2010.

The video features actor Taylor Lautner, best known as werewolf Jacob in the "Twilight" franchise. He was also Swift's boyfriend and then ex-boyfriend while she was writing and recording Speak Now.

Actress Joey King, from "Bullet Train" (2022), was in the "Mean" music video from the "Speak Now" album and also makes an appearance in this video.

The two are seen trying to pull off a heist and save Swift and her 2010 album from an actual vault. Presley Cash, who also appeared in the "Mean" video, portrays the getaway driver.

"Anti-Hero" ('Midnights')

To kick-off the Midnights era, Swift dropped the video for her hit song "Anti-Hero." The kitschy video project features two battling versions of Swift herself that represent the singer's insecurities, alongside a few celebrity features. As Swift battles the feeling of being "too big to hang out," the video shows her vision of her own funeral.

Actress Mary Elizabeth Ellis from the sitcom "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and comedians John Early and Mike Birbiglia play Swift's sons and daughter-in-law. In the video, they become appalled that Swift left them only 13 cents each and the rest of her money - in typical Swift fashion - to her cats.

"Bejeweled" ('Midnights')

"Bejeweled" was the second music video release from Swift's latest original album, Midnights. The video follows Swift, who plays a contemporary and sparkling twist on Cinderella.

Actress Laura Dern, best known for starring in the original "Jurassic Park" franchise, takes on the role of Swift's devious evil "Stepmommy." And three of the singer's best friends, Alana, Este and Danielle Haim of the band HAIM make Swift's life miserable as her evil stepsisters.

Famed burlesque dancer and model Dita Von Teese tries to teach Swift a sexy burlesque routine in the video and legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath stars as Queen Pat in the video.

Swift's longtime collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff stars as Prince Jack. The Grammy winner actually ghosts her Prince in the video.

"I Bet You Think About Me" ('Red (Taylor's Version)')

The "I Bet You Think About Me" music video from the re-release of Red starts with a close up of "Top Gun: Maverick" (2022) star Miles Teller. As he's practicing his wedding vows, Swift appears in the mirror instead of himself, signifying he's definitely still thinking about his ex despite his upcoming wedding. Actress Keleigh Sperry Teller, who is actually married to Teller in real life, plays Teller's bride in the video. And while she's not featured in the project, actress and Swift's best friend Blake Lively made her directorial debut with the video.

"All Too Well: The Short Film" ('Red (Taylor's Version)')

Swift took one of her most popular and emotional songs and turned it into a romantic drama short film in 2021 with "All Too Well: The Short Film."

The musician's filmmaking debut earned her a ton of praise, including several awards and nominations from the Grammys, the American Music Awards and the Hollywood Critics Association Award, among others.

It stars "Teen Wolf" and "Maze Runner" (2014) star Dylan O'Brien as Him. In the video, Him breaks up with Her, played by "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink.

Features with the Featured Artist

Swift also has tapped various popular artists to spice up her songs or remixes. Here's all the featured artists who also make an appearance in the song's music video:

Singer Brenden Urie from Panic! At the Disco is featured in the colorful "ME!" music video. Swift's famous cats Benjamin Button, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey also make an appearance.

Rapper Future and English musician Ed Sheeran joined Swift for this fun anthem and both appear alongside her in this sexy and glamorous video.

Frequent Swift collaborator Sheeran makes another small appearance at the end of this video alongside Swift as the parents of the two kids featured throughout the project.

Swift collaborated with Zayn Malik for this sexy ballad featured on the soundtrack to "Fifty Shades Darker" (2017) - the sequel in the "Fifty Shades of Gray" franchise. The two both make appearances in the video.

Swift enlisted rapper Ice Spice for the remix of her song "Karma." The video features the two women performing the song against the backdrop of stunning celestial visuals.

Features as the Love Interest

Many of Swift's songs revolve around love, relationships and heartbreak. So, it's fitting that many of her music videos star the pop icon alongside an actor who plays her love interest.

Here's all the videos with a celebrity who falls in love with Swift or breaks her heart (in the video):

Model and singer-songwriter Laith Ashley De La Cruz

Actor Scott Eastwood from the action drama "Wrath of Man," (2021) the western romance "The Longest Ride" (2015) and superhero film "Suicide Squad" (2016)

English actor and model Dominic Sherwood from the drama "Shadowhunter," the legal drama "Partner Track" and the horror comedy film "Vampire Academy" (2014)

Actor Reeve Carney, best known for playing the titular role of Peter Parker/Spiderman in "Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark" on Broadway and Dorian Gray in the Showtime series "Penny Dreadful"

Canadian model and actor Noah Mills, known as Jesse Boone from the procedural "NCIS: Hawai'i" as well as the crime dramas "The Enemy Within" and "The Brave." Vogue also ranked Mills as one of the 'Top 10 Male Models of All Time' in 2014

English actor Toby Hemingway, who starred in the romantic thriller "Feast of Love" (2007), the mystery "Black Swan" (2010), action movie "In Time" (2011), and horror film "The Covenant" (2006)

Actor Zach Gilford, who gained fame as Matt Saracen on the NBC sports drama series "Friday Night Lights" and starred in the Netflix limited horror series "Midnight Mass"

Actor Lucas Till, who gained fame as Havok in the superhero action movie "X-Men: First Class" (2011) and as the titular character in the latest "MacGyver" television series

Actor and TV personality Stephen Colletti, who played Chase Adams on the CW drama "One Tree Hill" and appeared for two seasons on the MTV reality show "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County"

Model and singer-songwriter Justin Gaston, who was a contestant on season six of "Nashville Star" and grabbed a role in the soap opera "Days of Our Lives"

Actor and singer Tyler Hilton, best known for starring as Elvis Presley in the Johnny Cash biopic "Walk the Line" (2005)