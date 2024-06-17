Lainey Wilson Signs Fan's Prosthetic Leg In Wild Moment On Stage

Lainey Wilson won the ACM Entertainer of the Year award last month. This month? Well, she's signing legs, of course! The Country Fest in Ohio was in full swing last weekend, and no expenses were spared. A country queen in her own right, Wilson put on a heck of a show — as is tradition. But another star emerged in the form of one of the event's attendees.

With his prosthetic leg in one hand and a drink in the other, this fan clearly had the time of his life! Later on, though, he'd encounter Wilson herself. The interaction goes the only way it could've, truth be told.

"I got you" is all Wilson needed to say before the crowd passed the man's leg up for her to sign. Doesn't skip a beat, doesn't question the sheer surreality of the situation. She even waves it around during her performance! It's something to behold, I tell you. I used up my "Dumb Pun Quota" for the day, and you should be thankful.

Lainey Wilson Signs A Prosthetic Leg In A Truly Country-Appropriate Way

How can you possibly deny Lainey Wilson everything that's coming to her? She's going to be the subject of an upcoming Hulu documentary! Yeah, bet you didn't know that, did you?

Per Variety, the documentary aims to tell the story of Wilson's immense talents. "I look forward to telling stories about talented women who are strong and authentic," Robin Roberts, the producer of the documentary, said. "Lainey is definitely one of those women, and I can't wait to share her uplifting story with audiences around the world."

Mike Kelley, head of ABC News Studios, would further hype the project up. "Robin has a passion for telling stories about the human experience. This project gets to the heart of the triumphs and challenges in Lainey's journey to the top of country music. We can't wait to share it with the Hulu audience."

If you aren't on the Lainey Wilson train now, you better come aboard. You wouldn't want to be left behind and without a country queen to witness, would you?