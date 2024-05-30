Lainey Wilson Says Fans Obsession With Her Rear End Is Awkward: "Made Me Feel Weird"

Lainey Wilson is discovering the downsides of fame. The country singer finds it awkward that some fans are intently focused on her rear end.

Speaking on Good Morning America, Wilson opened up about the first moment she realized that her butt was going viral. It shocked her.

She said, "So it was November of 2022, I was scrolling on TikTok and I noticed a few videos of my butt that had gone viral. And then I noticed like a week later, it continued and continued. And then the next week I was like, golly, it's still there."

Wilson continued, "It wasn't just like a small little viral moment, it was a big, no pun intended, moment... whatever brings them in. First of all, I'm like, how did y'all just notice that I've got a big 'ol butt? Like, it's been back there the whole time."

Wilson considered how other country icons would handle something like that. She found strength in thinking about the great women of country music.

She said, "But yeah, I went back to, how would Dolly handle this situation? How would Reba handle this situation? And they'd laugh about it, and they'd move on with it. That's just part of it, you know?"

Lainey Wilson Feels Weird About It

Wilson, of course, couldn't help herself. She had to look at the comments. That was a mistake for sure. She said, "And of course, don't go down the rabbit hole of looking at comments, and I've learned my lesson with that."

Wilson has conflicting emotions about it. On one hand, she appreciates it as a compliment, but on the other hand, it's objectifying and can make her feel a bit insecure. Overall, it's all just a bit weird.

Wilson said she tries to block it all out. She rather focus on her music.

She said, "It is different... it definitely has been... I'm not going to sit here and say it has not made me feel weird. But at the end of the day, me gaining a few pounds or me losing a few pounds, it ain't got nothing to do with my story, or me singing, or my songwriting.

Wilson continued, "If you've got a problem with that, turn off the radio, 'cuz you're gonna be hearing me on the radio."