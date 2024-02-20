Lainey Wilson Has Some Thoughts About Beyoncé's Country Album

Ahead of Sunday's (Feb. 18) People's Choice Awards, Lainey Wilson spoke with "Extra" about her favorite topic: country being cool again.

"It's really exciting to see how the country genre is growing so much," Wilson told the outlet. "It's not just that, it's honestly the western way of life. I feel like everybody wants to feel at home, everybody wants to feel grounded. When you get on the back of a horse or when you're out with your feet in the dirt or when you're listening to a country song, the truth is you feel at home."

Talk then turned to Beyoncé, who announced her own country album during the previous Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast.

"I love it. The more the merrier. I'm like, again, it's about that storytelling, it's about... It's just about making people feel at home... and everybody wants to feel at home," Wilson added.

As for any country radio stations or DJs pushing back at Beyoncé, Wilson's got words for those detractors.

"Hey, you know what? Everybody is going have something to say about everything," she said. "I bet you wouldn't say it to her face. I love Beyoncé."

Later that night, Wilson won the fan-voted People's Choice Award for the most popular Female Country Artist. Two days prior, Wilson's new song "Country's Cool Again" hit streaming services. It doubles as the title of her forthcoming, Bud Light-sponsored tour. Wilson's 30-plus date trek across North America begins on May 31.

"Country's been having the comeback of a lifetime and all I [got to] say is, I'm here for it," she wrote on Twitter ahead of the song's release. "It's always been cool in our book, but welcome to the party y'all!