Lainey Wilson's dream-come-true ride as one of country music's newest headliners recently came full-circle in a recent episode of Yellowstone. A short video shared on Instagram features her character, a singer-songwriter named Abby, finding herself in a scenario reminiscent of Wilson's real-life live debut.

"I did my first gig impersonating Hannah Montana on a flat bed trailer," Wilson wrote for the video text. "Now I'm back on a flat bed performing my own song 'Watermelon Moonshine' as Abby on Yellowstone. Pinch me... this doesn't feel real."

In the video caption, she added that "If you had told lil Lainey she'd be performing on a flat bed for a TV show she would've called you crazy."

The clip brought back early-career memories for fellow country star Caylee Hammack.

"I sometimes miss a good truck bed show like we did when we were younger," Hammack wrote in the comments. "Never knowing if your heel would wedge between two boards and get you stuck forever. Everyone standing at the front of the stage right at crotch level. What a life."

Additional video footage and still images offer a behind-the-scenes look at soundcheck and the performance itself, complete with an audience of country two-steppers. Wilson also shares images of herself with her cast mates, Kelsey Asbille, Kelly Reilly, Hassie Harrison and Piper Perabo, as well as clips of herself on the ranch and at a picnic table-turned-makeup chair.

The Abby character was conceived by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan with Wilson in mind. Abby debuted in the first episode of the show's ongoing fifth season, which aired on Nov. 13. Wilson's songs had made it onto the series' taste-making soundtrack already, dating back to when "Workin' Overtime" appeared in the first episode of Season 2.

