Lainey Wilson Sends Fans Home Happy After Technical Issues Derail Concert

Lightning and rain couldn't stop the force of nature that is Lainey Wilson.

Lainey Wilson took a "the show must go on" approach on Saturday (July 15) at Charlotte, NC's Bank of America Stadium after a lightning strike damaged some of her band's equipment. Instead of sending fans home unhappy after they'd waited out a weather delay, Wilson and a guitar player went acoustic.

"We ain't ever gonna let it rain on this parade... Charlotte, thank y'all for singin' loud and proud with us," Wilson wrote in the Instagram caption of a video of her stripped-down live rendition of "Heart Like a Truck."

Wilson's stage presence in the clip is no less electrifying than usual. More powerfully, the audience singalong of "Heart Like a Truck" isn't partially drowned out by its rocking country accompaniment, which amplifies how many in attendance know the song like the backs of their hands. It's a chilling listen and a testament to Wilson's growing popularity.

The show was a stop on Luke Combs' World Tour. Storms delayed Combs' set, as well, after just one song.

"I got to get off stage for lightning," Combs told the crowd. "So listen, here's the deal, ain't nothing I can do about it, but I ain't going nowhere. If y'all ain't going nowhere I ain't going nowhere. If we've got to play till [5:00 a.m.] tomorrow morning that what's we're going to do," Combs told the audience."

Combs returned about an hour later to finish his full set on a rainy night.

Wilson's run as the opening act of the US leg of Combs' World Tour ends July 29 in Philadelphia. Combs' ambitious jaunt spans three continents and 16 countries. The 35-city trek kicked off on March 25 in Arlington, Texas and will run through Oct. 19, 2023, when it wraps up in London.