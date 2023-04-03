A Triple Treat of Lainey Wilson's Show-Stopping Styles at the 2023 CMT Music Awards

It was a night of firsts for Lainey Wilson at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, as the rising country star not only took home her first-ever CMT award but also wowed the audience with three fabulous fashion statements. Wilson's big win in the Collaborative Video of the Year category for the HARDY-led track, "wait in the truck," was just the icing on the cake for a night that was filled with unforgettable moments, including her additional nominations.

But while Wilson's music saw the praise it deserved throughout the night, all eyes were on her wardrobe choices. From her pre-show red carpet dazzle to her captivating performance attire, and finally the stunning ensemble she donned while accepting her well-deserved award, Wilson proved that she's not only a force to be reckoned with in the music world but also a legit fashion icon.

Here's a look at all of her fits throughout the CMT Music Awards, just in case you need some rockin' inspiration for your next country-inspired night out.

Red Carpet Bohemian Glam

First, Wilson hit the CMT Music Awards red carpet in a long-sleeved, flared-leg jumpsuit with a gorgeous sapphire and blue palm frond motif. Together, the colors combined to make violet hues crisscrossing around her outfit. She wore a matching necktie for added drama as well as a black cowboy hat, which she donned atop her beachy blonde tresses, styled loosely and worn around her face.

She wore a studded metallic belt with the jumpsuit as well as long gold chains, a dark sapphire medallion, and golden sunburst earrings that hung down around her cheeks. Though the colorful jumpsuit added a high fashion lilt to her overall style, it had an undeniable bohemian air to it that looked like something Wilson might wear on any night out. The daring look was certainly one that any fashionista could appreciate, and that was just the start of the evening!

Wild "Heart Like a Truck" Performance Print

Wilson opted for a rather dramatic change for her performance of "Heart Like a Truck," during which she donned wild blue leopard-print bell-bottom leggings with a holographic sparkle. She paired the leggings with a long-sleeved blue crop top and a cream cowboy hat, much like the one she wore on the red carpet.

She accessorized with gold bangles, blue feather earrings, and a smoky eye that gave the look a more dramatic feel. Leaving her lengthy blonde tresses unchanged from the red carpet earlier, she looked every bit the wild child, which matched the tone of the performance. She also wore this outfit when accepting her own award and totally rocked the stage while doing so.

"You Oughta Know" She Looks Good in Black

Wilson joined Alanis Morissette, Ingrid Andress, Madeline Edwards, and Morgan Wade for a rocking rendition of Morissette's classic "You Oughta Know" in this black ensemble, which she wore again later on the red carpet while showing off her award.

Wilson wore a dark black blazer with decorative rhinestones and jewels on her shoulders with a bedazzled white top beneath it. She paired the opulent look with stretchy silver bell-bottom pants, much like the leopard pants she wore during her performance of "Heart Like a Truck."

She donned another cowboy hat, this time in black, and paired it with a statement necklace, white pearl earrings, and pearlescent makeup to go with it. Once more, she wore her long hair down as it skimmed past her shoulders. It's not every day you get to sing with a rock legend, and Wilson's performance look with Morissette reflected the mood she was going for.

