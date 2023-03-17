During Lainey Wilson's March 2023 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, country music's latest megastar discussed songwriting with show host and fellow lyricist Kelly Clarkson. Talk turned to the first song written by Wilson and Clarkson, respectively, as Chuck star Zachary Levi watched on.

Wilson's was titled "Lucky Me," while Clarkson's was called "Baby Blue Eyes." Both admit that their song was about a guy that caught their eye. Clarkson then asked her guest to expand more on "Lucky Me."

"I wrote mine at a sleepover, 9 years old," Wilson said. "[My friend] went to one room and I went to the other one and we were like 'let's write a song and come back and share it with each other.'"

"What cool 9 year olds you [were]," Clarkson responded. "Mine was later than that, what?"

Clarkson snuck in her usual wit, asking "was her song crap, and yours was really good?" Wilson joked back with "I mean, one ended up being a songwriter, one didn't."

Wilson offered to sing part of the song a cappella, though she conceded that "it ain't real good." What followed was in fact a real good song about youthful infatuation. With a few writer's workshop tweaks on Music Row, it would've suited someone like Faith Hill. In fact, it's easy to assume now that Wilson was a natural-born songwriter.

Clarkson was so stunned that for the remainder of the segment, she kept marveling that Wilson wrote something that solid at age 9.

It wasn't the only song Wilson sung on the episode. The Yellowstone star also performed "Heart Like a Truck." Levi showed off his vocal chops, as well, by singing Frank and Nancy Sinatra's "Somethin' Stupid" with Clarkson in a Kellyoke segment.