The 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, featured performances from country's biggest stars, and it was an extra special night for Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown. The married couple performed their No. 1 duet, "Thank God," which served as Katelyn's debut performance on national television.

The performance took place outdoors in Austin, Texas, and Kane began the song alone, surrounded by glowing lanterns above the stage and string lights along the ground. Dressed for the occasion in a black silk shirt and black pants, Kane sang the first verse and soon turned around to welcome his wife to the stage. Katelyn took the stage for the chorus, matching her husband in a form-fitting black gown and black gloves.

The couple's chemistry and love for one another was palpable throughout the performance, as they looked into one another's eyes while singing the passionate tune. When it came time for Katelyn to sing her solo verse, she delivered a pitch-perfect rendition while Kane looked on, beaming proudly. The rest of the performance found the adorable couple singing to one another with genuine smiles on their faces. They held hands for the majority of the performance as they sang, and they sealed the song with a kiss at the end.

Not only did Kane perform at the CMT Music Awards, but he served as a co-host alongside Kelsea Ballerini. Kane came into the awards show night with three nominations, two of which he shared with Katelyn for the "Thank God" music video. Their night ended by winning the most prestigious award of the night: Video of the Year for "Thank God." They were up against Carrie Underwood's "Hate My Heart" and Hardy and Lainey Wilson's "Wait in the Truck."

"This is all so new to me, and when we recorded this song a year ago, I never, in my life, thought that this was ever going to happen," Katelyn said upon accepting the award.

Kane then took to the microphone to recognize the music video director, Alex Alvga, who stood on stage next to them.

"Thank God" was released on September 12, 2022, as the fourth single from Kane's Different Man album. The song's cinematic music video finds the couple on a romantic, island adventure.

