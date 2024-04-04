Kyle Richards Says She Stopped Couples Therapy With Ex Amid Morgan Wade Dating Rumors

Another interesting tidbit in the blooming saga that is Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade. The actor recently confirmed she stopped going to couples therapy with her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.

Richards opened up to fans on Amazon Live (via US Sun). She revealed that she hadn't went to therapy "in a while" and that they were "taking a break" from counseling. Richards and Umansky have been separated since April 2023, breaking up a marriage that started in 1996. The couple also share three children together.

Richards insists that the two "get along very well" and are "really good friends." However, this clashes with previous comments from Umansky that he hasn't really talked to Richards that much in the past couple of months. Richards and Wade have certainly gotten closer, fueling rumors that they're dating.

That probably isn't helped by the two. Richards recently commented a flirty, sexual suggestion on one of Wade's Instagram posts, further lending fuel to the flames. The two also starred in a rather provocative music video together.

Kyle Richards Talks Morgan Wade

As for Umansky, he said he rather not know if his wife is with Wade or not. He said he's intentionally staying in the dark on the matter. He also said that he hasn't been brave enough to ask Richards directly, and he doesn't have really any plans to do so. "I don't really know, to be quite honest with you," Umansky said via E! News. "I have not asked her straight up. There's a lot of news on the two of them. Are they dating? Are they not dating? Honestly, I just never asked straight up."

"They definitely have some sort of a connection together," he continued. "You know, there's no question about that. I mean, they spend a lot of time together. What that connection is, I have no idea."

Meanwhile, Richards opened up about her changing feelings for Wade.

"I love her, she's my friend and I love her," Richards said. "I'm evolving, I'm changing.I'm clearly going through some evolution of my own and I don't know. I don't know what my future holds right now."

"I have changed," Richards said. "I grew up [where] everything had to be by the book and everything your mom teaches you that's what you have to think and believe. This last year and a half, I have changed. I don't know what the future holds, so why wouldn't I say maybe?"