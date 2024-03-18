Kip Moore Is Going Independent For Next Album: Why He's Leaving MCA After a Decade

Kip Moore is shaking things up after over a decade. The country singer announced that he is going independent, parting ways with his longtime label MCA.

Taking to Instagram, Moore explained to fans that he is going solo. While Moore is appreciative of his time with MCA, the artist is looking forward. The artist is already teasing his sixth album.

He wrote, "I've been extremely grateful for the opportunity to make records on a label like MCA over the last 10-plus years. They've been such a top-notch team and I've been so lucky to have had the freedom through the years to do it my way."

Moore had a lot of appreciation for the talented team behind MCA. He praised those he previously worked with.

Moore continued, "Promo team...I can't say enough about the rock stars each one of you are. You work tirelessly and you don't get thanked enough. I almost stayed cause of that bond alone. Luke, Mike, Cindy...thank you for everything. Forever grateful. Brian & good hair Joe thank you. All the staff behind the scenes...digital, marketing, video, Sarah (Obama).... I appreciate all you do and did."

Kip Moore Spreads His Wings

While Moore doesn't go into the exact reasoning for the change, the country singer implies that it's something he's been looking forward to. Maybe, Moore wanted even more freedom over how he crafts his next album. Moore is teasing the album as a sequel of sorts to his third album Slowheart.

He wrote, "I'm not sure where I'll end up (currently having those discussions), but in the meantime, doing a record completely independent for the first time in my career has been something can't put into words. Get f—king ready Slowhearts....#6 is coming."

Moore's announcement ends a rather lucrative partnership between the singer and MCA. He put out five albums with the label including Up All Night (2012), Wild Ones (2015), Slowheart (2017), Wild World (2019) and D—n Love (2023). Speaking with The Weekender, Moore opened up about evolving as an artist.

"It's just an evolution of maturity. The subject matter is heavier on this record. Sonically, it's very different," Moore told the outlet. "It's just what I do, I was a writer long before I was an artist. I feel it's better when it's coming from me," said Moore. "That's the kind of brain that I have. That side of my brain has always been creative from a young age. I was trying to write songs by the time I was 15 years old. Just being obsessed with music led me to where I'm at today."