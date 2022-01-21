Kip Moore Releases New Version of 'Crazy One More Time'

Good news Kip Moore fans, a new version of "Crazy One More Time" is available for you to enjoy! Moore announced he will officially re-release the fan-favorite track to country radio on Monday, January 24th. The original version of the song was released on his debut album, Up All Night, which has been played by millions over the past ten years.

"Crazy One More Time" is one of Moore's highly requested songs at his live shows, so much so that the track has streamed over 20 million times. The song was originally co-written by Moore, Chris Lindsey, and Aimee Mayo.

About the new release, Moore stated, "The initial idea for 'Crazy One More Time' came about after running into someone that I hadn't seen in years, and someone that I had a lot of history with."

The singer-songwriter continued, "That's kind of how I feel about this song right now, there is a history there, but now it has this new life sonically since we went back in the studio and recut it. This song has evolved over the years thanks to the fans. When we play it at shows the fans sing it as loud as my biggest songs, and if I don't play it it's the one that I get requested to play the most. I'm excited to go on this journey with this track on country radio."

Moore became a staple in country music after his hit, "Somethin' Bout a Truck" went Double-Platinum, later following up with three best-selling No. 1's "Hey Pretty Girl," "Beer Money," and "More Girls Like You." Moore stated "Crazy One More Time" will be featured on a new upcoming album set to be released this summer, which will also feature a special duet with Ashley McBryde called "One Heartbeat."

Related Videos