Watch the First Trailer for Martin Scorsese's Gripping Western 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Martin Scorsese's latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, finally has a full-length trailer. Hot on the heels of the Cannes Film Festival, the movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons, is finally available, at least in clip form, to see with your own eyes.

A star-studded cast rounds things out: John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, and Cara Jade Myers are just a few of the names on the bill.

The film is based on the 2017 book of the same name and follows a string of murders in Oklahoma in the Osage Nation in the 1920s that took place after oil was discovered on tribal land. The murders ended up sparking an investigation directed by J. Edgar Hoover and former Texas ranger Tom White, events that will unfold in the movie, though it's unclear how closely to the book it will stay.

It's the sixth collaboration between both DiCaprio and Scorsese, with over a three-hour runtime, according to viewers who have already seen it. And from the look of things so far, it's going to be a gritty, mature look at the situation with plenty of drama to keep you glued to your seat. With that runtime, you're going to want to make sure you come prepared with enough popcorn for the entirety of your viewing, too.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set to receive a limited theatrical release to IMAX theaters on October 6. But if you want to see it at home on your own time, you'll be able to watch by way of Apple TV+. That way you can pause it and come back to it — long movies like this are always good when you can come back to them later if need be. Until this fall, however, this trailer can tide you over so you've got a little something to look forward to!