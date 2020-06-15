Kid Rock's Nashville Honky Tonk Receives Citation From Metro Public Health Department

The 14 Nashville businesses issued citations over the weekend for failing to follow COVID-19 (coronavirus) public health orders include Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock 'n' Roll Steakhouse.

Per a press release, Dr. Michael Caldwell, director of the Metro Public Health Department, paid a visit to Kid Rock's Lower Broadway establishment on Saturday night after receiving a complaint Friday night.

Caldwell issued a citation Saturday "for serving people that were seated at the bar and for not observing proper social distancing inside the establishment."

Kid Rock's honky tonk violated Public Health Emergency Order 6, which also states: "When possible, tables will be placed on dance floors or dance floor area will be cordoned off to deter gathering."

Kid Rock's bar faced negative attention over the weekend when a photo posted to social media by Nashville-based drummer Jerry Roe showed a packed house, with few aside from the bartenders wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

A decision on the amount of the citation's fine will be made during a court appearance.

Kid Rock's Honky Tonk wasn't the only downtown business owned by Steve Smith hit with a citation. Smith's Honky Tonk Central is among the 13 additional Nashville restaurants or bars cited by health officials.

"We find it very unfair that Mayor (John) Cooper can encourage thousands of people to march with him in violation of his own phases, but he wants to hold the Nashville business community hostage," says Smith's legal counsel, Brian Lewis, to the Tennessean.

Other businesses cited include fast food restaurants failing to follow Order 4, which requires posted signage asking customers to wear a facial covering and requiring employees to wear masks while interacting with the public.

Nashville Businesses Facing Citations

51st Deli (1314 51st Ave N.), Order 4

Honky Tonk Central (329 Broadway), Order 6

Jonathan's Grille (717 3rd Ave N), Order 4

Jonathan's Grille (7653 Hwy 70 S), Order 6

Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock 'n' Roll Steakhouse (221 Broadway), Order 6

Nashville Underground (105 Broadway), Order 6

Popeye's (3550 Murfreesboro Pike), Order 4

Sam's Bar & Grill (2001 Lakeshore Dr.), Order 6

Scoreboard Bar & Grill (2408 Music Valley Dr.), Order 6

Sonic (7679 Hwy 70 S), Order 4

Sperry's (5109 Harding Pike), Order 4 and Order 6

Taco Bell (4000 Nolensville Pike), Order4 and Order 6

Thai Phooket (915 Rivergate Pkwy), Order 4

Wingstop (127 Gallatin Pike N.), Order 4

