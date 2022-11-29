Legendary actor and Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is the host, narrator and producer of a new four-part documentary series on Yellowstone National Park to commemorate the park's 150th anniversary. The series was developed by Costner's Territory Films along with Warm Springs Productions and is an interesting change of pace for the beloved star. In Yellowstone: One-Fifty, the Oscar winner will be taking viewers through the historic national park to see if it really is as preserved as it was back at its inception. He'll also explain how the park came to be and the various steps that took place to organize its preservation.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with an iconic actor and filmmaker of Kevin Costner's caliber on this project," Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said in a press statement.

Where is Yellowstone: One-Fifty streaming?

Yellowstone: One-Fifty is currently streaming on Fox Nation, which is available for a paid monthly subscription fee of $5.99.

Will Yellowstone: One-Fifty air on live TV?

Yes! The first episode of the series is set to air on FOX News Channel on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Yellowstone: One-Fifty Episode Guide

Episode 1: "Kevin Costner retraces the steps of the Hayden expedition as he explores the wildest terrain of Yellowstone National Park."

Episode 2: "Kevin Costner explores the park in the dead of winter, battling fifteen feet of snow and negative 40-degree temperatures."

Episode 3: "As the snow melts, millions of animals return to the park, but this year they're accompanied by a flood of biblical proportions."

Episode 4: "Kevin Costner takes a deep dive into the 10,000-year human history of Yellowstone."

In addition to his new docuseries, Costner is starring in Yellowstone season 5, which is currently airing on the Paramount Network.

