Kevin Costner's Teenage Son Hayes Inherited Dad's Acting Talent in Tense 'Horizon' Trailer

Hayes Costner is following in his father's footsteps.

Hayes, 15, appears in the latest trailer for father Kevin's passion project, "Horizon: An American Saga."

In the trailer, Hayes, who looks strikingly similar to his father (and mother Christine Baumgartner), is seen leading Sienna Miller and a young girl (presumably his mother and sister) into a hidden shelter while their home is under attack. But instead of climbing in with them, he says, "It's all right — I'm gonna be with Dad," and Miller cries out to refuse while he closes the door. It's an intense scene — and this trailer shows how epic and expansive "Horizon: An American Saga" is shaping up to be.

Hayes is acting onscreen for the first time, and dad Kevin gave him a sweet shoutout on Instagram when he shared the latest trailer.

"When it's your movie you get to pick who you hang out with," he wrote in the caption. "Really proud of my son, Hayes, for making his acting debut in #HorizonAmericanSaga."

He also thanked the fans for supporting the upcoming epic Western. "And thanks to all of you for the love you've shown our trailer this week," he added. I couldn't be more excited to share this with you."

Despite Hayes's inexperience, Costner told PEOPLE Magazine in 2022 that his son, who was 13 at the time of filming, is "very good."

"Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the movie. He's 13 years old and the screenplay's been around longer than that," he said.

Costner, who has seven children, also jokingly told the magazine that he cast Hayes to spend time with him.

"I kind of did it on purpose, so he could be hanging out with me," he said. "And the same thing for Cayden, same thing for Grace. I'm like any other parent, I'm trying to figure out, like, 'This is really neat. You should come be with me.' "

"Horizon: An American Saga" is a four-part event. Chapter 1 hits theaters on June 28, 2024, and Chapter 2 premieres on August 16, 2024. The latter parts have not been filmed yet.