Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, a power couple since way back in '88, have finally decided to grace the big screen together again after a whole 20 years.

This time they're diving into "Connescence," penned and directed by the brain behind "The King of Queens," Michael J. Weithorn. Bacon and Sedgwick are cast as the leads, with Brittany O'Grady of "White Lotus" fame and Judd Hirsch from "The Fabelmans" adding to the mix (via Deadline).

Bacon's slipping into the shoes of Stan Olszewski, a security guard with a quick wit but not much on the achievement front, who unexpectedly disrupts a robbery at Cynthia Rand's (Sedwick) place. She's a big deal urologist tied to Warren Rand (Judd Hirsch), a genius from the Watergate days. What starts as a break-in spirals into late-night texts brimming with laughs and secrets, stirring up both their lives in ways they didn't see coming.

Bacon and Sedgwick, whose daughter Sosie Bacon is also making waves in showbiz with her lead role in 2022's ultra-creepy horror/thriller "Smile," last teamed up on-screen in 2004. Since then, they've been directing each other in projects like "Loverboy" and "Space Oddity," bagging awards left and right for "The Closer" and "Taking Chance."

The duo's jump back into co-starring roles has generated all kinds of buzz. And with Victoria Hill helming the production, the project's got some serious clout behind it.

"We are so excited to work together on screen again for the first time in 20 years in such a funny, moving and original script," Sedwick and Bacon said.

Hill added: "We are thrilled and excited to bring this timely, entertaining and moving story to life with such a stellar cast."

Weithorn, who's spent over 40 years mostly in TV, directing hits like "The Goldbergs" and "Weird Loners," is steering this ship through a 22-day shoot in Brooklyn. With a crew like Andrew Wonder behind the camera, Michael Fitzgerald setting the scene, Gina Ruiz on costumes, and casting aces Jen Euston and Allison Jones, "Connescence" is shaping up to be something to watch out for.