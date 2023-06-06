Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton were frequent collaborators throughout their careers, recording classic duets such as "Islands in the Stream" and more, and now the two are singing together one final time on a rediscovered duet called "Tell Me That You Love Me." The song is included on the singer's posthumous album, Life Is Like a Song, released on June 2.

According to a press release, the song was recorded around 15 years ago, but it was later lost, and the album on which it was featured is no longer produced. Now, however, fans can enjoy a remastered version featuring Rogers and Parton finally back together again on the track.

The tune starts off with easygoing acoustic guitar as Rogers begins the first verse. It's not too long before Parton joins, and she offers harmonies as Rogers sings to a love interest asking her to show her love for him.

"Tell me that you love me / If it was the middle of a moonless night / Would you shine for me baby?/ Would you hold me tight?" they sing.

Parton then takes the lead on the second verse, and the two finish out the tune together while the breezy acoustic instrumentation continues alongside them.

The Life Is Like a Song album features 12 total songs, including additional collaborations with Kim Keyes and Jamie O'Neal. The project was entirely overseen by Rogers' widow Wanda Rogers.

"When listening to these recordings, it's a beautiful reminder that everyone has experiences that these songs describe," Wanda Rogers said in a press release. "Kenny had a gift of expressing so many people's feelings through his music and his voice. He reached millions, but because he was so humble, he didn't realize the impact he truly had. To be able to share these tracks with his fans is so exciting. It's what Kenny would want. He would be so proud of this album. He has gone on to better things, but he will always be with us, through our memories and his music."

Rogers passed away in March of 2020 at the age of 81.

Life is Like a Song Track List

1. Love Is A Drug

2. I Wish It Would Rain

3. Am I Too Late (with Kim Keyes)

4. Tell Me That You Love Me (with Dolly Parton)

5. Straight Into Love (with Jamie O'Neal)

6. Wonderful Tonight

7. Catchin' Grasshoppers

8. That's Love To Me

9. I Will Wait For You

10. Goodbye