Kenny Chesney Reflects On That Time Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Crashed His Show

Thanks to his stadium tours, Kenny Chesney has rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in sports. However, he counts his friendship with Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid to be among his favorite. And that's saying something, considering Chesney has met both John Madden and Nick Saban.

Stopping by The Bobby Bones Show, Chesney opened up about the time Reid "crashed" one of his shows. The country singer invited Reid on stage and even got the chance to try on an NFL helmet in a bit of a hat swap.

He said, "Andy Reid, coach of the Chiefs now, but he came out when he was coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. He brought out an Eagles helmet. I have a small head. I got my straw cowboy hat that fits on their pretty good. He came out and brought an Eagles helmet."

However, Chesney realized that the differences in their head size posed an issue. He said, "I took the helmet from him and took my hat off and put the helmet on me and I put my hat on his head. It wouldn't even fit on his head. He's got such a big head. The place went crazy though."

Kenny Chesney Talks Friendship With Andy Reid

In a previous interview with Audacy, Chesney opened up about his friendship with Reid. He said the two became friends after Chesney frequented playing the stadium in Philadelphia. Reid would let the country star use their gym.