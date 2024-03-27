Kenny Chesney Reflects On That Time Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Crashed His Show

Thanks to his stadium tours, Kenny Chesney has rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in sports. However, he counts his friendship with Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid to be among his favorite. And that's saying something, considering Chesney has met both John Madden and Nick Saban.
Stopping by The Bobby Bones Show, Chesney opened up about the time Reid "crashed" one of his shows. The country singer invited Reid on stage and even got the chance to try on an NFL helmet in a bit of a hat swap.
He said, "Andy Reid, coach of the Chiefs now, but he came out when he was coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. He brought out an Eagles helmet. I have a small head. I got my straw cowboy hat that fits on their pretty good. He came out and brought an Eagles helmet."
However, Chesney realized that the differences in their head size posed an issue. He said, "I took the helmet from him and took my hat off and put the helmet on me and I put my hat on his head. It wouldn't even fit on his head. He's got such a big head. The place went crazy though."
Kenny Chesney Talks Friendship With Andy Reid
In a previous interview with Audacy, Chesney opened up about his friendship with Reid. He said the two became friends after Chesney frequented playing the stadium in Philadelphia. Reid would let the country star use their gym.
"I met Andy years ago when he was the head coach for the Eagles," Chesney said. "My first couple years of playing the football stadium in Philadelphia, he would always meet me at their gym, at their complex over there cause I would go over on a Thursday and Friday and Saturday to work out and they were really gracious in letting me do that."
"That's how I met Andy Reid," Chesney added. "He would always come over and say 'Hey' to me and Andy's the absolute best."
The two ended up becoming fast friends. Reid would reach out Chesney when he released a new record and let Chesney know which was his favorite song. That's how Reid ended up getting on stage himself for a fun exchange with the artist.
"I've had him up on stage before," Chesney said. "He just loves the experience and truly does love music."