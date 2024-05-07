Kelsea Ballerini Goes Over The Top With Met Gala Dress And Fans Love It — See Photo:

Never let it be said that Kelsea Ballerini didn't know how to make a statement. The singer went over the top for her dress at the 2024 Met Gala, and fans were for it!

The theme of the event was Garden of Time, so Ballerini adopted a floral attire. She was literally decorated with an assortment of roses covering her arms, legs, and torso. The dress gave off major Mother Earth-vibes. Fans loved the attire with one writing, "WHY IS NO ONE POSTING KELSEA BALLERINI'S LOOK FROM YESTERDAY SHE LOOKED AMAZING WTF."

Another commented cheekily, "Lay me down in a bed of roses." Another fan wrote, "Kelsea ballerini wearing roses because she is a rose herself. I love this so much. I love @KelseaBallerini her face is so beautiful that I love that she used light makeup to show off her face. The colors of the flowers suit her skin tone so well. I'm obsessed."

Not everyone was a fan though. One person wrote, "Why is Kelsea Ballerini giving generic instagrammable cafe?"

Kelsea Ballerini Talks Relationship

Ballerini attended the event with her boyfriend and actor Chase Stokes. Stokes revealed that he got the event while traveling. "This is actually a crazy story. I had just flown from Morocco to Atlanta to do re-shoots for a movie with Netflix. It was a 26-hour travel day. I worked all day and then I had the next morning to do something," he recalled. "I was on the way to the aquarium with my girlfriend and we got the call. I was like, 'Oh my God, we're going to the Met.'"

Meanwhile, Ballerini said that she met Stokes online, reaching out to the actor.

"His handle is 'hichasestokes' and I just said, 'Hi Chase Stokes,'" Ballerini shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast in February 2023. "I have my s-t together and for me to share that with anyone is a gift. I want to be with someone that feels the same way about their life. ... I'm a relationship b—-h."

"The thing that we've decided, and to each their own, is when you're with someone that you feel secure with and that you're proud to be with, why not share it?" she also told StyleCaster. "He's also a Virgo; we're both Labrador Retrievers in human form. It doesn't take much conversation to be on the same page. It's been half a year and it's been great."