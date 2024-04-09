Kelsea Ballerini Fires Back At Critics Of Her CMT Awards Wardobe: "Shut Up"

Kelsea Ballerini doesn't care about critics or internet trolls. The singer is shutting down anyone who had any negative comments about her CMT Awards outfit.

Ballerini actually had several outfit changes for the awards showing, but in particular, one outfit drew criticism. She wore a sparkling gold bodysuit with dark leggings for her performance. The singer was shocked to discover people saying lots of nasty things about the outfit, but one common criticism was Ballerini was pantless.

Ballerini denied being pantless and took to TikTok to silence her critics. She mocked the criticism, "Oh you forgot your pants for your performance." She quickly replied,"Shut up. No I didn't."

Several commenters on the video replied that they felt personally attacked. One person wrote, "Me feeling attacked because I asked myself "where are her pants" as you were performing."

Another commented, "Hahahahaha iconic."

Still another wrote, "Girl you looked amazing! the haters can step off a very tall something."

Kelsea Ballerini Holds Head High

Ballerini isn't letting internet trolls ruin her mood. In an interview with Billboard prior to the show, Ballerini opened up about what it's like to host the show.

"I think last year, with it being the first year there, the fans were so excited and you could really feel that in the room," Ballerini said. "I felt like that really translated to the folks at home watching. To be here again, I feel like we worked out any kinks that may have happened and now we're comfy and we're ready."

Ballerini felt nerves because she knew all eyes were on her during the performance. She hoped she didn't mess things up.

"I was just joking that I'm not so much worried about messing up the prompter," Ballerini says of this year's solo hosting duties. "I'm a little more worried that there's a lot of stairs and stage to navigate without an arm to lean on. But I think Kane taught me well, so I'm excited. The script is really funny, in my opinion. It's light and celebratory."

She also recorded a new version of her single "Love Me Like You Mean It." She said, ""I wanted to bookmark it and wanted to find a way to honor that and also challenge myself to reconstruct it as a 30-year-old," Ballerini says. "The message of it is still something I believe in, which is that you accept the love that you believe you deserve and we're all deserving of good, loyal love. But how I would sing it now sounds different than how 19-year-old me recorded it. First of all, my voice has changed so much. When I listen to the original, my voice sounds so much higher, so I wanted to play in this lower register that I've gotten as I've grown up."