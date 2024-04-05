Kelsea Ballerini One Ups Luke Bryan's "Love You Miss You Mean It" With Reimagined "Love Me Like You Mean It"

You have to admit that Kelsea Ballerini dropping a reimagined "Love Me Like You Mean It" on the same day Luke Bryan released "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" is a baller move. The two songs share a very similar title and hook, so Ballerini can't help but still a bit of Bryan's thunder

It turns out also to be a bit of a coincidence. Ballerini is celebrating 10 years of the song with the new version, so perhaps, Bryan should have checked his calendar. I'm kidding of course. There's room for both songs, which focus on love and romance. Ballerini shared why she decided to re-record the song in an Instagram post.

She wrote, "ten years ago, i was twenty, naive, starry-eyed, and absolutely relentless on putting my music out into the world. i'm proud to say, nothing has changed...except a DECADE of this wildly beautiful journey we've gotten to share full of tours and sing alongs, wins and losses, and growing up together.

She continued, "Soooo, before we move into new music (yes, it's coming i swear) i wanted to celebrate the beginning with you. The song that started it all, love me like you mean it (reimagined and ten years later) comes out tomorrow night at midnight. oh, and i'll be performing it on the @cmt awards sunday. see you there. love you, mean it. ?? (thank you @alysavanderheym for helping me add some 2024 spice and your brilliance to this little song that could, and @reidgah for cooking up this lil teaser track)."

Luke Bryan and Kelsea Ballerini Have New Songs

Meanwhile, Bryan shared his own enthusiasm for his new single. He said he partially felt inspired by his own marriage. "My new song #LoveYouMissYouMeanIt is out now! The first time I heard the song I felt like so many people would relate to it because we've all said that phrase 'Love You, Miss You, Mean It.' And the fact that the song just talks about young kids falling in love and the challenges of moving off to college and then finally reuniting is kinda my story with Caroline. I hope y'all love it."

Bryan is hopeful fans love it just as much.

"I hope the fans love the song,"he said. "I think the song is catchy enough right off the bat [and] 'Love You, Miss You, Mean It,' is something that we've heard said out there a lot... I'm sure a lot of them can relate to this story because so many people have had a relationship and then maybe broke up a little bit, gone to see the world, come back and the song is all about those."