Kelsea Ballerini Is Going After Hacker Who Allegedly Leaked Her Music

Kelsea Ballerini is going after an alleged hacker who reportedly leaked her music. The singer claims the person in question illegally obtained and then leaked unreleased songs.

In court documents (via People), Ballerini filed a temporary restraining order against Bo Ewing. She accused Ewing of linking "still-in-production, unreleased masters and demos." Ewing is reportedly based in Ohio. He has a past with Ballerini, previously a big supporter of the singer. The alleged hacker is "a former member of Ms. Ballerini's fan club" and "a supporter of her career in the past." However, Ewing soured on the singer in the years since. Ewing "has since become disenfranchised with Ms. Ballerini" in the motion.

Plaintiffs include Ballerini, Black River Entertainment, and Ballerini's producer Alysa Vanderheym. According to the filing, Ballerini is alleging that Ewing essentially hacked them. Ewing then obtained the music "through gaining back-door access to the device of either, or both, of Ms. Ballerini or Ms. Vanderheym." From there, Ewing shared the music files with third parties.

The courts agreed to an injunction to prevent the records from being further released. Ballerini cites "continued, irreparable harm." A representative for the singer said, "Protection of an artist's music is of the utmost importance. Artists spend countless hours perfecting their craft and telling their stories through their music. Stealing and sharing unfinished music is illegal and harms the integrity of the creative process."

Kelsea Ballerini Strikes Back

Ballerini's restraining order comes after Taylor Swift's new album Tortured Poets Department reportedly leaked just a day before it was set to release. Artists are increasingly trying to protect their music in a digital world. Singers face the issue of leaks as well as artificial intelligence. Tennessee even signed an AI bill that should protect the likeness of singers from the growing threats of AI, but it's obvious that hackers and leakers remain a threat.

"What an amazing precedent to set for the state of Tennessee," Luke Bryan said about the bill. "The leaders of this are showing artists who are moving here following their dreams that our state protects what we work so hard for, and I personally want to thank all of our legislators and people who made this bill happen."